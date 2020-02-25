Shoppers Say These $50 Sock Booties Give Them Total ‘Balenciaga Vibes’

The sock bootie trend is just about the greatest thing ever invented in fashion. Having a soft, sock-like shaft reaching up our ankle as opposed to a stiff one that digs into our skin? Um, yes, please! Plus, they just look so cool and cute. We have to be particular when we’re shopping for a pair though. We may not be able to afford designer, but be careful of the low-quality dupes if you want to nail the look properly!

When we spotted this bootie from one of our favorite shoe brands on sale for 40% off, we felt like we were dreaming. A $50 sock bootie that won’t slouch on us or send us running for our sneakers? Obviously we were in from the start. This bootie is just so sleek, it’s sending Us into a tizzy!

Get the Chinese Laundry Craze Bootie (originally $90) for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom reviewers say these boots are “so adorable and crazy comfortable,” which are, of course, the top two musts on our checklist. They’re not done checking off our boxes though. They’re also “easy to get on and off” and “they go with everything.” One shopper called them the “best-fitting boots” they’ve ever owned too. One comment that especially rang true with Us is that these shoes have “Yeezy/Balenciaga vibes.” Agreed, which is why the affordable price tag makes this find all the more exciting!

These black booties have a stretchy knit upper that reaches up past the ankle to make sure you’re looking fabulous from the ground up. They’re also pull-on style, so the stretchy upper definitely helps with that. Of course, we also wouldn’t forget about the 3 ¼-inch block heel perfecting the design and letting us walk comfortably while still boosting our height!

Get the Chinese Laundry Craze Bootie (originally $90) for just $50 at Nordstrom!

You don’t need a stylist to figure out how to make these booties work for you. As soon as you slip them on, everything will become clear. We were going to say they’re as versatile as white sneakers, but honestly, they’re even more so. While sneakers can’t really be dressed up, these booties can be in an instant, pairing perfectly with satin mididresses or leather miniskirts. Going casual? They’re staples for that too. Pair them with distressed jeans or cut-off shorts and a tee to see exactly what we’re talking about!

Shoppers recommend that if you’re between sizes, sizing up is the way to go, but you can also check out the Chinese Laundry size guide if you want to be sure. You don’t want to let this bootie sell out in your size before you can grab a pair, after all. Not when you’re about to save this much money — we have more shopping to do with that cash!

Get the Chinese Laundry Craze Bootie (originally $90) for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Chinese Laundry here and other booties available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!