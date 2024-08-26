Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ask Us, this has been a summer of sports. We watched with joy as so many of our favorite athletes brought home the gold during the Paris Olympics, and now another mega-sporting event is here. Enter: the US Open! The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year brings out the best players in tennis. In honor of the event, jewelry brand Frank Darling will offer 15% off its Tennis Bracelet collection.

Related: Where to Buy Stunning and Affordable Jewelry Pieces Whether you’re looking for a few new staple necklaces or a pair of everyday hoops, you don’t have to spend a fortune on jewelry thanks to the best affordable jewelry brands. These retailers provide options that look just as luxurious as picks from designer brands, sans the hefty price tags. If you want to look […]

Beginning Monday, August 26, you can serve a luxe look for less using the code SERVESHINE15, valid until Friday, August 30. You won’t have to think twice after checking out the brand’s unique tennis bracelets. From round diamonds to oval-shaped stones, Frank Darling offers classic cuts that stand out among the crowd. They’re all available in yellow gold, white gold, rose gold and platinum. Best of all? Frank Darling ethically sources the diamonds, which are certified conflict-free. If you prefer a more sustainable option, Frank Darling offers lab-grown jewels as well.

Ready to make your wrist shine a little brighter? Check out these gorgeous Frank Darling Tennis Bracelets that will be marked down for the next few days!

The OG Tennis Bracelet Round

You’ll look like the ultimate rich mom in this refined tennis bracelet. It has a classic silhouette that elevates any ensemble.

Get the OG Tennis Bracelet Round for 15% off with code SERVESHINE15 at Frank Darling!

The Oval OG

Prepare to feel feminine and fierce in this stunning 5-carat tennis bracelet. Talk about an instant upgrade! This dazzling bracelet combines timeless style with refined elegance.

Get the Oval OG for 15% off with code SERVESHINE15 at Frank Darling!

The Emerald Lowrider

This tennis bracelet screams “go big or go home” because it’s just that fabulous. You won’t want to take it off because it has stunning east-west set diamonds placed through the barely-there bezels.

Get the Emerald Lowrider for 15% off with code SERVESHINE15 at Frank Darling!

The Half Briquette

If you love making a statement with your jewelry, you won’t hesitate to add this unique style to your cart. Baguette-cut diamonds offer a brilliant flash against the buttery gold metal, making for a dreamy iteration of the classic bracelet style.

Get the Half Briquette Tennis Bracelet for 15% off with code SERVESHINE15 at Frank Darling!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more tennis bracelets from Frank Darling here!