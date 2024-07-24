Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re looking for a few new staple necklaces or a pair of everyday hoops, you don’t have to spend a fortune on jewelry thanks to the best affordable jewelry brands. These retailers provide options that look just as luxurious as picks from designer brands, sans the hefty price tags.

If you want to look rich-mom hot but need to follow a budget, keep reading and bookmark our complete guide to the best places to buy stunning and affordable jewelry pieces. Ahead, you’ll find laying bracelets, tennis necklaces and classic earrings from brands like Baublebar, Mejuri, Kendra Scott and more!

Related: Introducing the Jewelry Brand That Pioneered Better Diamonds We love the sparkle of a good-quality diamond. Unfortunately, diamonds are very much not a planet’s best friend. They’re more like that toxic friend who will convince you to get the most unflattering haircut possible, so that they can feel superior when they stand next to you. Diamond mining, whether it’s done in an open […]

BaubleBar

If you love layering pieces and customizable items, BaubleBar has you covered! The brand is home to a vast selection of affordable pieces that complete your jewelry collection that look more expensive than they are. Shop tennis necklaces, beaded bracelets, rings and more. There’s even a selection for the kiddos.

We can’t stop stocking up on the colorful Maria Tennis Bracelet that’s just $58. And while you’re at it, make sure to pick up a few of the new Custom Bandana Nameplate Bracelets — starting at $38.

Gorjana

In 2004, Gorjana and Jason Reidel founded Gorjana Jewelry in Laguna Beach, California. Since then, the brand has focused on launching affordable, everyday women’s jewelry that’s versatile and demonstrative of craftsmanship. Not sure what to shop? We recommend adding the Shimmer Huggies and the Bali Necklace to your collection. Both are bestsellers and are under $60.

Mejuri

Mejuri is a Toronto-based jewelry brand known for its simple and minimalist aesthetic pieces, which look luxurious for a fraction of the cost. Each piece is made in house and features materials that are made to last, like solid gold or gold vermeil, and responsibly sourced or recycled materials.

Fans rave about the Tube Oversized Hoops, which are made from vermeil — a thick layer of 18K solid gold on sterling silver. “I love these earrings — they are lightweight and comfortable,” one said. “They are large enough to wear for a night out, but tasteful enough to be an everyday earring as well.”

Little Words Project

Little Words Project isn’t just a place to find affordable jewelry; it’s also a brand that’s sure to inspire you or get you through any hard time you’re going through. Whether you’re looking to remind yourself how special you are or you want to encourage a friend, we’re sure you’ll find plenty of picks to add to your cart. The “Keep Going” bracelet is a bestseller, and we recommend pairing it with the dainty “Hearts By The Yard Bracelet.”

Hey Harper

Hey Harper is based in Lisbon, Portugal, and is very popular for its waterproof jewelry. The brand focuses on craftsmanship and design and makes each piece with a story to tell. “Our mission is to democratize high-quality designer jewelry,” says the Hey Harper’s website.

You have to get Nassau Necklace. It’s the “perfect” everyday necklace, according to shoppers of all ages. What makes it unique? It never fades, even if you’ve spent all summer taking dips in the ocean. It’s also sweatproof, so you don’t have to take it off at the gym.

Kendra Scott

Perhaps one of the most well-known affordable jewelry brands, Kendra Scott isn’t new to the market. Since 2002, Scott has launched classic jewelry styles. The brand was born in Scott’s spare bedroom in Austin, Texas. Now, Kendra Scott is a billion-dollar brand that can also be found at Target. We love the Letter Pendant Necklace, a brand bestseller. Made from 14k yellow gold over brass, it also includes a lobster clasp with a single adjustable sliding bead.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom hosts many brands under one roof, so you can shop multiple affordable brands. Our pick? The Toni Link Earrings from Jenny Bird. The earrings have a unique link design that’s a chic and sophisticated look for just $118.

GLDN

It’s no secret that you can score the best bridalwear and bridesmaid dresses from GLDN, but a lesser-known fact is that the brand also has the prettiest jewelry. Take a peek at classic styles in the necklace, ring, and bracelet categories, but don’t skip over the stunning anklet selection. The Trinity Pearl Anklet makes the perfect addition to your wedding guest look.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

J.Crew

If you’re stocking up on some staple pieces at J.Crew, take a look at the affordable jewelry picks the brand offers. From classic pearl necklaces to statement earrings, most pieces fall under $200. This Heart Tennis Necklace is not to be missed. It’s packed with shiny and dainty hearts that line that necklace.