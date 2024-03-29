Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sick of jewelry turning your ears green? Overpaying for cheap metals? Same — of course! One solution is to exclusively buy fine jewelry, but that means things are about to get much more expensive. It’s not ideal, especially for those of us who want a collection of wearable trinkets and treasures.

Before breaking the bank, consider Hello Adorn. Warning: You’re about to fall in love with this brand. Founder Jess, who owns Hello Adorn alongside her husband, Adam, turned a tiny side project into full-time business, and it’s every jewelry lover’s dream! Plus, for the next 72 hours, you can get 20% off the brand’s wildly popular Tiny Twists with code: USWEEKLY!

How did Hello Adorn come to be?

“We knew we wanted to participate in life in a totally different way,” Jess explains, addressing her corporate burnout. “So in 2016 we set out to create a ‘smaller’ dream — one that would allow us to prioritize happiness and focus on the things we love. That’s when the real magic started.”

“We now work side by side with a team of 40+ amazing, talented people, making jewelry and creating lives we love. We sometimes can’t believe the happiness our small dream is creating for us and so many others!”

Why Hello Adorn over other jewelry brands?

“We’re very committed to designing affordable jewelry that can be worn every day on repeat. That means it has to have functional design and it has to be made with high quality materials. I see so many brands using gold plated metal and still charging gold-filled prices and it makes me cringe. The quality of gold plate is not even close to the same as gold-filled. There is a place for gold plated jewelry, as long as you know what you’re paying for. I would love for people to understand the difference so they make more informed purchases.”

“I’m proud to say we only use 14kt gold fill, never gold plate,” Jess says. “Our jewelry is shower, swim, sweat and life proof and will stand the test of time.”

All of Hello Adorn’s handmade jewelry also comes from a single studio in Eau Claire, WI. “All of our pieces are designed, made, packaged and shipped in our downtown studio!”

Which pieces should I check out first?

“Our Tiny Twist earrings have been our bestselling design for many, many years!” Jess says. “It’s the epitome of our brand — everyday jewelry that you never need to take out. The ‘twists’ are designed to create the illusion of a double huggie hoop with just one piercing and they don’t have backs so they’re super comfortable to do life in.”

These Tiny Twist earrings come in two sizes and are available in gold, sterling silver or rose gold. They start under $30, and no pair is over $40. Reviewers say they’re “simple and elegant” and have deemed them a “24/7 addition” to their look!

These hand-shaped earrings are sold as a pair, offering even more bang for your buck. Pick them up today — and consider becoming an HA Insider to earn points on your purchase!

Looking for something else? Shop more earrings here and explore all of Hello Adorn’s bestsellers here!