These Strappy Kenneth Cole Sandals Are a Spring Footwear Staple

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re just going to go right ahead and say it: We’re sick and tired of wearing closed-toe shoes! We can’t wait to let our feet breathe and soak in the warm springtime air. Plus, any excuse for Us to get a pedicure is a welcome one in our books!

Obviously, we’re turning to Zappos for all of our footwear needs — and we spotted this pair of Kenneth Cole sandals that we just have to get our hands on immediately. Get a jump on your spring style by scooping them up!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Break My Heart 3 on sale for prices starting at just $102, available from Zappos!

This intricate and detailed pair of Kenneth Cole gladiator-style sandals is truly a show-stopping shoe. Their strappy design is a cut above the rest and can easily upgrade any look. They’re made from genuine imported leather that’s either classically smooth or treated with a metallic finish. There’s also a pair that comes in a gold metallic shade and is embossed with a snakeskin print — for anyone who wants to make a major style statement!

The alternating layered straps are tethered together with a lace-up closure for an adjustable fit. They have a breathable leather lining, and also have a leather-covered footbed that’s made with a memory foam material. It’s ideal for all-day wear, and certain a lot comfier than similar shoes that feature a flatter footbed. We’re not surprised that shoppers say that these sandals are a “slam dunk purchase.” They’re amazing in so many different ways!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Break My Heart 3 on sale for prices starting at just $102, available from Zappos!

One reviewer said that they wore these sandals for two summer seasons, and that “the compliments have never stopped” when they rocked them out and about. They described these sandals as being “exceptionally comfortable, versatile and durable.” They even said that they “purchased another pair” to keep as a backup in case their original pair wears out! If that doesn’t show you just how incredible these Kenneth Cole sandals are, then we don’t know what will.

These sandals are made for every warm-weather activity imaginable. Whether you’re traveling on vacation, going to a local theme park or outdoor festival or even hitting the town with your crew, these sandals will fit right in. The best news? You can be rest assured that your feet won’t hurt at all!

See it: Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Break My Heart 3 on sale for prices starting at just $102, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole and shop all of the sandals available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!