These Waterproof Wedge Booties Have 400 Glowing Reviews and Are 40% Off

Who says that all waterproof footwear has to look seriously unfashionable? Normally when you picture a traditional rain boot, you think a bulky, knee-length rubber option with a rounded toe. You know, exactly like what we wore throughout childhood. Hear Us out though: We’re all grown up now and think it’s time for an elevated pair of weather-resistant shoes!

If you just so happen to be on the same page, then we’ve saved you a lot of browsing time by presenting these Sorel wedge booties. They’re a sophisticated pair of boots that you can wear when it’s raining out and still look incredibly put together!

Get the Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Wedge II Waterproof Chelsea Booties (originally $200) on sale for just $120, available at Macy’s!

These Sorel booties have everything that we’re looking for — and then some. They’re designed in the Chelsea boot style, but put a different spin on the popular silhouette. For starters, they have a hidden wedge heel that adds 3-inches of height, which we’re all about! Wedges are arguably the most comfortable heels around, so sporting this pair is a no-brainer.

The Sorel Joan of Arctic boots come in two different and equally beautiful colors — a timeless chestnut brown and dreamy midnight blue. These booties also have a chunky platform underneath that has a tough-looking grip design. The sole definitely gives these booties some edge that works surprisingly well with the rest of their traditional design! They’re made from genuine leather that’s been treated with a waterproof coating, and come with a removable insole that only adds to their comfort and overall wearability.

You can easily slip these Sorel booties on and off with the help of the stretch paneling on the sides. And though shoppers say these boots are on the “pricier” side, they confirm that they are worth every single penny. That’s why we love that we can score them for 40% off right now, which saves a total of $80!

Over 400 happy reviewers say that they can wear these Sorel boots “in inclement weather,” whether it’s the rain, sleet or snow. They say the “quality and variety is unbeatable,” which has left some wonder why they “waited so long” before deciding to buy them! The important thing is not to question why we haven’t bought these booties sooner, but to get them now while they’re still on sale!

