Olivia Wilde Uses This Face Tint for a Healthy Glow All Year Long

If you ask any dermatologist for the best skincare practice to prevent signs of aging, they’ll most likely say to use sunscreen daily and avoid excessive tanning. This is especially important for the face — after all, it’s where we’re most prone to fine lines and wrinkles, not to mention other common issues.

Naturally, no one abides by this skincare rule more than celebrities. They are always in the public eye and constantly feel the pressure to look their best at all times. So how do their complexions stay looking perfectly sun-kissed, no matter what the season? We can’t tell you everyone’s secrets, but we did recently discover that Olivia Wilde trusts this bronzing tint to appear like she’s just left the beach all year-round!

Get the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint, 1 Fl Oz for just $39 at Amazon, also available at Dermstore! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



The February cover star of InStyle shared some of her beauty must-haves, including the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint. The accomplished actress and Booksmart director uses this product to give her skin a sun-kissed glow, without dealing with the damage caused by UV rays.

This concentrate acts like an oil might — in the sense that it intensely hydrates and conditions the skin while giving it a bronze tint. The formula includes a blend of witch hazel and anthyllis to help minimize the appearance of pores and help calm down any redness or inflammation. And, of course, it’s infused with a stunning shimmery bronze hue to help give life to your complexion. Reviewers note that it’s particularly useful to even out skin tone, but it can definitely add some extra shimmer to any moisturizer — be it for the face or the body!

All you have to do is add a couple of drops of the skin tint to your favorite moisturizer, blend the two products together and gently pat the mixture into your skin. You’ll instantly see a natural glow and a visibly improved complexion.

Shoppers describe this skin tint as “the best bronzer” that they’ve ever used and that they love the “subtle natural sun-kissed glow” that it gives them. One shopper noted that they also use this product on its own as a “subtle contouring liquid” which is amazingly innovative! Honestly, we’re sold — who doesn’t want to look like they’re fresh from the Maldives at all times?

