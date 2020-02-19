Let’s just be honest: We’re constantly concerned with the possibility of fine lines and wrinkles forming on our faces! Whether we’re using serums and other treatments that can help diminish already existing signs of aging or applying products as a preventative measure, we’re always focused on our faces and often overlook other sensitive skin areas that are just as prone to signs of aging.

There are plenty of formulas out there dedicated to helping Us out in that department, like this powerful balm from ELEMIS. Priyanka Chopra‘s longtime facialist singled out this product as one of her favorites to include in a nighttime ritual — and with clients as stunning as Chopra, we knew it had to be a first-class treatment!

Get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Neck and Décolleté Balm (originally $79) on sale for just $72, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This firming and smoothing balm from ELEMIS is designed to specifically treat the sensitive neck and décolleté areas of the skin. It’s clinically proven to help make this region look plumper, more radiant and more youthful after 28 days of consistent use.

Chopra’s facialist Nichola Joss spoke with Refinery29 right before the actress was getting herself ready for her wedding to Nick Jonas back in late 2017. When it comes to the proper pre-bedtime regimen, if you want to get your complexion in the best shape possible, Joss suggests that you use “an oil balm or nighttime moisturizer” like this one from ELEMIS.

Get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Neck and Décolleté Balm (originally $79) on sale for just $72, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This moisturizing balm provides intense hydration that’s ideal to wear while you sleep overnight. It contains sea buckthorn oil, which is one of the richest known plant sources of Fatty Acid Omega-7 — an ingredient that’s been proven to smoothen and soften the skin. It also contains tree fern extract, which can help with crepiness and skin slacking in these sensitive regions.

One reviewer is so obsessed with this product that they’ve even proclaimed they might request to be buried with it! That’s a pretty outrageous request, but they’ve been using this ELEMIS balm for “over 10 years” and will never use a different treatment for their neck and décolleté. Though this is on the pricier side, shoppers insist that this powerful balm is totally “worth it.” Consider Us sold!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Neck and Décolleté Balm (originally $79) on sale for just $72, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from ELEMIS and shop all of the luxury skincare available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!