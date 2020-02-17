Shoppers Say These Marked-Down ‘Curves’ Jeans Fit Better Than All the Rest

Denim shopping? Oh, it’s just about the worst thing in the world. We’ll never give up our jeans, but whenever it comes time to buy a new pair, we may as well dive in with our eyes closed and hope for the best. So many denim brands aren’t even inclusive enough in their size selection to cater to multiple body types — and we are so not here for that!

Curves 360 by NYDJ though? Now that is a brand we can get behind, and we’re not the only ones. Nearly 50 reviewers are obsessed with this pair alone, and now that we can grab them for up to 50% off, we need to stock up!

Get the Curves 360 by NYDJ Slim Straight Leg Jeans (originally $119) now starting at just $60 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers are calling themselves “life-long fans” of NYDJ thanks to options like this beloved pair. While they usually find it “very difficult to find a good fit” for their body type, they love how easy it was with this inclusive brand. In fact, reviewers say these are even “the best fitting jeans [they] have found,” like, ever!

When they put them on, there are “no gaps or excessive tightness” anywhere. On top of that, these jeans “can be dressed up or totally casual,” meaning you can wear them all the time!

These bottoms are made of a four-way stretch denim, and yes, it’s as comfortable as it sounds. We’re so over stiff jeans! Just because this pair is stretchy though doesn’t mean it’s all loosey-goosey. It’s made to mold to every curve of your body, shaping and flattering from front to back with its advanced slim-cut, straight-leg silhouette!

These dark blue jeans have a high-rise waist and slit hems, which add a cool accent that simultaneously allows our pants to fall gracefully over the collars of our shoes instead of bunching up awkwardly. You’ll also notice a traditional five-pocket styling and a zip fly with button closure!

There are plus sizes and petite sizes available in these jeans, so get ready to find the pair of your dreams. You’ll want to wear this straight-leg pair everywhere! They can look totally professional with a tucked-in button-up blouse and a pair of short heels or flats, or you can wear them out and about with a cropped tee and white sneakers. We also recommend trying them out with a tunic sweater and boots while the cold weather lasts. Have fun!

