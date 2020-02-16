This Flattering Button-Up Dress Can Double as a Chic Cardigan

We all have a favorite dress, but that favorite dress probably has one big issue: It can only be worn on certain occasions. Maybe it’s a little too revealing for the office or a little too covered up for a fun night out with friends, or maybe you only like the way it looks on top of shapewear. A dress that can do it all is a lot to ask for, but you know what? We’re not shy about what our closet needs — and we want one now, please!

Thankfully, “please” is the magic word, and voila, here we are! The dress that can do it all is here, and contrary to what we would have believed, it starts at only $20 and is available right from Amazon. Hundreds of shoppers have already left glowing reviews on this piece, and now it’s your turn!

Get the CMZ2005 Button Down Bodycon Dress starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

And what are those glowing reviews saying, exactly? That this is the type of dress you want to have on hand when it’s time to impress. It will hug your body just right for a super flattering fit that skims the skin but never clings. Yes, it’s a bodycon style, but shoppers guarantee that it’s actually super comfortable, and the fabric is top quality. Even the pickiest purchasers have given it their rare stamp of approval!

The star feature of this dress is the long line of buttons from the neckline down to the mid-thigh. Each and every single button is functional, so you can customize exactly how low the V-neckline plunges and exactly how high the skirt slit reaches up your leg. Shoppers love how they can make it as conservative or revealing as they want, meaning they can take it from office to a night out in seconds!

Every button on this dress being functional also means that you can undo them all to create a long cardigan and therefore a totally new look. This way you can wear it over another dress, or even pants and a top. This kind of versatility is everything to Us!

This lightweight dress, which comes in both long sleeves and sleeveless, is made of a super stretchy fabric, so it’s recommended that you size down to get the perfect fit. Then it’s time to pick which one of the eight colors is your favorite — always the hardest part!

