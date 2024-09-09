Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you look more tired than usual? Under-eye bags are a pesky, annoying ailment that can age you by a few years — and really, who wants that? What’s more, acquiring a nifty, useful under-eye cream can help make the difference. We found a healthy, silky under-eye instant treatment from Genucel that’s perfect for getting your skin back in tip-top shape — and it’s available to shop at Chamonix!

This Genucel Gen90 Instant Treatment will help you bring vitality and youthfulness back to your skin — seriously! It features a blend of “micro-fillers,” including sodium silicate, retinol and magnesium aluminum silicate. The sodium silicate helps to shrink or constrict skin surfaces and tightens the skin quickly as it dries to reduce fine lines. While the retinol component, a vitamin A derivative, helps you look younger and fresher. Finally, the magnesium aluminum silicate helps to give your skin a creamy, soft texture.

Get the Genucel Gen90 Instant Treatment for $108 at Chamonix!

To use this treatment, all you do is apply it under and around the eyes and on any wrinkles. But be careful not to apply too much because it could cause a whitening effect. Then, allow it to dry for 5-10 minutes by fanning the area.

If you’re still on the fence about this treatment, don’t be! It comes highly rated with 129 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. So, you’re in good hands!

While reviewing and gushing over this under-eye treatment, one reviewer said, “I am pleased with the results. All the products I have been using have improved my skin greatly, and it has only been about six weeks. My skin loves the hydration.”

Another added, “The immediate appearance of bags under the bags go away immediately. I can’t believe it. It’s like magic!”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to give yourself a facelift without expensive products in an inconspicuous way, this Genucel under-eye treatment could do the trick!

