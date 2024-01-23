Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re looking for a new fragrance to try out, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful floral. Gardenia is one great option, while rose is always a good go-to. But if you really want to hit ’em with a strong floral punch that they’ll remember you by, Viktor&Rolf perfumes are definitely the way to go, particularly Flowerbomb and Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid.

You’ve probably heard of Flowerbomb on TikTok, or you may have sampled it in a store like Ulta. It’s an undeniably sweet yet refined scent that has a few flankers that smell just as good as the original. And if you’ve been coveting a bottle of your own for some time, there’s good news for you right now if you have a little pocket money to spend!

Right now, you can head over to Viktor&Rolf to get the Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo for 29% off. That brings the $282 set of both Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum and Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid down to just $240 for a limited time! Sound like something you want to snap up? Hurry over to Viktor&Rolf now!

The Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo set contains a 3.4 oz of the original Flowerbomb scent and a 1.7 oz version of the newer Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid. Flowerbomb is a mix of jasmine and rosebuds with vanilla and peony for a base, all in a diamond-grenade shaped bottle.

Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid is more of a fruity gourmand fragrance with vine peach accord, ruby orchid, and a vanilla bean base note. Its bottle is similar to the original Flowerbomb, but thinner and a bit smaller. If you’re having trouble figuring out whether either is a good buy or not, consider that Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb – and you know she smells good!

Over 12,000 buyers have awarded the original Flowerbomb a 5-star rating.

“I adore this,” one wrote. “The scent lasts all day and I always get compliments when I wear it. The bottle is also really pretty. It’s a higher priced fragrance but definitely worth the money.”

Over 900 customers have given Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid their 5-star appraisals.

“Love love love!” one commented. “Just buy it already! You won’t regret it! Definitely a keeper for my collection.”

Get the Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo for just $240 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

