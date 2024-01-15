Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nobody wants to start the new year with a painful cavity or the hefty bill to either your credit card or insurance. And of course, no one’s hoping to deal with that at the end of the year either. Dental issues are never convenient, so it’s best to plan ahead by doing as much preventative work as possible.

We’re told over and over again to sing “Happy Birthday” a few times or recite the alphabet twice, but sometimes, even the most diligent of brushing ends in a disappointing early visit to the tooth doc. Even if you feel like you’re doing everything right, those tough-to-reach spots can foil your anti-cavity plans.

Well, luckily for Us, it’s the year 2024 and there are tools designed to solve the problems we can’t handle ourselves. Electric toothbrushes are the dentist-recommended cheat code to better dental health, not just a bathroom counter statement proving to your friends and family that you care about your pearly whites. If you’re looking to finally make the jump from manual to electric, this one is the crown jewel of at-home dental care. It gives you the precision of a dental cleaning on the daily — and it’s on sale right now!

Compared to a manual toothbrush, this sleek electric option can remove up to 10 times more plaque and yield up to seven times healthier gums in two weeks. The brush operates in four modes, each with a unique speed, pattern and pressure to accomplish a specific goal — whether that’s cleaning, whitening, promoting gum health or deep cleaning. Meanwhile, a handy timer guides you through your two-minute brushing journey!

It also has pressure sensors to truly personalize the brushing experience. This protects gums and teeth from too-intense brushing which can be a result of using the wrong dental tool, otherwise known as a manual toothbrush! It manages cleans effectively without excess pressure along the gum line, where gum disease tends to start forming.

One of the most innovative features of the ExpertClean 7500 is its app integration. The free app provides you with daily progress reports, tracking your frequency, brushing quality, duration and other metrics which impact your overall oral health. And you’ll never be left wondering when to switch out the brush head either — both the device itself and the app will alert you when it’s time to get a new one.

This set includes two brush heads, one Premium Plaque Control head and a Premium Gum Health brush head. It also includes the Philips Sonicare handle (of course), a charger and a charging travel case, so no excuses for a lackluster tooth routine when in Rome or wherever your next plane ticket takes you. But you won’t have to charge the device too often; a fully-charged battery lasts for weeks on end!

So, if you’re sick of guessing and simply hoping for the best every time you go to the dentist, you’re going to want to check out this “absolutely game-changing” electric toothbrush that is “nothing short of impressive” while it’s still on sale!

See it: Get the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Rechargeable Toothbrush for $130 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

