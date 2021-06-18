Gigi Hadid’s Seriously Stylish Slides Are Only $99 — Get Them Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of keeping a low profile, especially since giving birth to her daughter Khai in late 2020. Privacy in her personal life is clearly important to the supermodel, but she keeps fans updated on Instagram and occasionally pops up in a paparazzi shot!

Hadid was recently spotted out and about on a casual day in New York City, and we couldn’t help but notice the amazing slide sandals she was wearing. Given Hadid’s A-list status in the fashion industry, we assumed they retail for hundreds (or even thousands!) of dollars — but to our surprise (and delight) her pair is up for grabs for just $99!

Simply put, we need these amazing sandals from Franco Sarto ASAP — they’re the ultimate casual-chic option for the summer season. They have a low profile with a heel that’s barely an inch tall, plus a retro feel thanks to their square toe. They’re made with soft, supple leather will feel comfortable on your feet. The wide strap at the top is also slightly curved, which will allow these shoes to feel secure. They’re the type of sandal that you can throw on with literally any outfit!

While Hadid’s exact cream shade isn’t available on Zappos, we’re loving all of the other colors up for grabs. You can currently purchase them in black, bright yellow, aqua blue and a colorful snakeskin print! If you want a supremely versatile sandal, go for the black pair — but if you’re all about adding some color to your outfits, the other three are incredible choices!

The look of these sandals is seriously on-trend right now, but they’re still timeless! You can wear them this summer and carry them into next year and beyond. We would love them even if they didn’t have Gigi Hadid’s coveted stamp of approval, but the fact that they do is an added bonus. We’re beyond excited to style these sandals with all of our favorite dresses, denim cutoffs and so much more!

