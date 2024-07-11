Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gisele Bündchen is known for serving supermodel looks on and off the runway. Not only are her skin, hair and looks something to chat about, but recently her earrings caught our eyes as well. The model, author and mother was spotted wearing a pair of the Defaience Ruthenium Lil Faience Creole hoops in a Colcci Instagram post, which are the perfect, everyday hoops. But if you don’t want to spend $545 on the earrings, we found a lookalike pair for only $18!

The Lucky Brand Hammered Hoop Earrings are simple, yet boast plenty of sparkle, even though the earrings aren’t crafted with any gems. They have a small hoop design that’s easy to wear every day. The antique-tone hammered finish adds a modern touch. Better yet, the earrings don’t have a heavy feel and don’t leave your earlobes hurting at the end of the day. And thanks to the hinge with notched post backings, they stay securely in place.

Get the Lucky Brand Hammered Hoop Earrings for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

The everyday earrings are a hit with Amazon shoppers. “I was looking for just an everyday pair of earrings,” one wrote. “Something that would go with everything. Something I could throw on with jeans and a t-shirt. These fit the bill for that and they could also be dressed up if needed. The clasps feel strong, and the earrings don’t feel cheap. They are not heavy, so they’re comfortable to wear.”

“I bought these earrings about six or seven years ago and have always loved them,” another said. “They are my go-to earrings. I wear them all the time because they go with practically everything, they aren’t too heavy and they don’t irritate my ears. I recently lost one of the earrings and felt completely lost, so I knew I had to get another pair right away.”

A final shopper confirmed that the earrings are a great option for those with sensitive ears. They said: “The hammered look is definitely noticeable. They look handmade! Definitely as described. I love that they don’t irritate my ears, so they are great for sensitivity!”

If you’re searching for an everyday pair of earrings, snag a pair (or two) of these affordable hoops!

