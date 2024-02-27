Your account
Jennifer Lopez Switched Out Her Gold Hoops for Chunkier Earrings — Get the Look

Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for Apple Music

Tired of your usual gold hoop earrings? You’re not alone! Forever style icon Jennifer Lopez just switched out her quintessential gold hoop earrings for a pair of statement earrings — and they truly make the face pop!

In a recent Instagram post, Lopez paired a mob wife-style outfit with circular-shaped chunky gold earrings (allegedly from popular brand Uncommon Matters). Now, this is a style that It girls like Hailey Bieber have been wearing on repeat, so we’re certainly taking notes. And while Lopez’s pick appears to be over $300 (and sold out), we found a look-alike version on Amazon for just $14 to get the elegant aesthetic for less.

Simply put, the Liu Jun waterdrop gold hoops serve major big earring energy. They have a chunky, circular shape that people won’t be able to help but notice. They’re made of brass but plated in a hypoallergenic gold coating, so they’re ideal for those with sensitive ears. And while they may look huge, they won’t pull the earlobe down, as they’re lightweight and have a hollow inside.

Amazon shoppers are hopping on the sophisticated earring trend as well. This shopper, who thinks they’re classy-looking and feel well-made, says that these are “slightly heavy but not uncomfortable. [And] good for dressing up or dressing down.”

You can embrace maximalism like Lopez by pairing the earrings with other statement pieces in your wardrobe, such as a fur jacket, or you can wear them as a centerpiece to a minimal outfit by teaming them with a white tee, jeans and some ballet flats. Either way, you can’t go wrong by adding these chunky gold earrings to your bling rotation — especially when you can snag them for just $13 on Amazon!

