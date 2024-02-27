Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tired of your usual gold hoop earrings? You’re not alone! Forever style icon Jennifer Lopez just switched out her quintessential gold hoop earrings for a pair of statement earrings — and they truly make the face pop!

In a recent Instagram post, Lopez paired a mob wife-style outfit with circular-shaped chunky gold earrings (allegedly from popular brand Uncommon Matters). Now, this is a style that It girls like Hailey Bieber have been wearing on repeat, so we’re certainly taking notes. And while Lopez’s pick appears to be over $300 (and sold out), we found a look-alike version on Amazon for just $14 to get the elegant aesthetic for less.

Get the Liu Jun Waterdrop Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Simply put, the Liu Jun waterdrop gold hoops serve major big earring energy. They have a chunky, circular shape that people won’t be able to help but notice. They’re made of brass but plated in a hypoallergenic gold coating, so they’re ideal for those with sensitive ears. And while they may look huge, they won’t pull the earlobe down, as they’re lightweight and have a hollow inside.

Amazon shoppers are hopping on the sophisticated earring trend as well. This shopper, who thinks they’re classy-looking and feel well-made, says that these are “slightly heavy but not uncomfortable. [And] good for dressing up or dressing down.”

You can embrace maximalism like Lopez by pairing the earrings with other statement pieces in your wardrobe, such as a fur jacket, or you can wear them as a centerpiece to a minimal outfit by teaming them with a white tee, jeans and some ballet flats. Either way, you can’t go wrong by adding these chunky gold earrings to your bling rotation — especially when you can snag them for just $13 on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gold earring finds below:

