Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re fashion and beauty writers — of course we love basics! All it takes is a subtle touch to transform the ordinary tanks, sweatshirts and joggers we love into elevated ensembles. You know, the ones you can comfortably lounge around the house in and wear when you’re grocery shopping and still rake in compliments.

So many of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, Abercrombie & Fitch and more have a variety of elevated basics that effortlessly upgrade any outfit you put together. Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of 17 of our favorite elevated basics we can’t get enough of!

Tops & Sweatshirts

1. Our Top Pick: This buttery-soft mock neck shirt is so versatile. You can team it with jeans, joggers and even sweatpants for a laid-back look — or opt for casual options like trousers and skirts!

2. We Also Love: You’ll want to pull this sophisticated sweatshirt out the next time you’re running errands. It’s made from a durable fabric that looks so luxe. The half-zip design and exaggerated collar are two standout features we adore!

3. We Can’t Forget: Looking to serve a preppy ensemble? This polo sweatshirt from Abercrombie & Fitch is the way to go!

4. Bonus: If you want to bring your elevated looks into the office, you’ll love this Free People blouse. Along with an oversized silhouette, it features dropped shoulders and a collared neckline. Best of all? It is made from cool cotton fabric that won’t make you work up a sweat!

5. Extra: Kim Kardashian‘s Skims brand has so many phenomenal basics, it’s hard to narrow it down to just one. This tank is refined and delivers lightweight compression and smoothing!

6. Sweet Puffs: There’s nothing like snagging a basic with a unique twist. This traditional black shirt features short sleeves that take the look up a few notches!

Cardigans & Coats

7. Trucker Love: This neutral jacket is an elevated take on a trucker jacket. It features luxe suiting fabric, zip-up front and front pockets!

8. Pretty ‘N Preppy Get ready to serve athleisure vibes. This lightweight jacket features collegiate nods like ribbed trimming and an elevated collar design!

9. Precious Purple No matter where we’re headed, this powdery purple cardigan is a subtle, elegant addition. It’s soft and perfectly plush. Plus, you can rock it with a T-shirt or sports bra or wear it alone!

10. Cardi Party This outerwear piece is a combination of two popular styles — a cardigan and a coat. It’s made from a stretchy knit material and features a draped open front and a hood for an elevated touch!

Bottoms and Two-Piece Sets

11. All Zipped Up: This Anrabess two-piece set is a number one bestseller on Amazon. It features a trendy half-zip sweatshirt with an exaggerated collar and wide-leg sweatpants!

12. Sophisticated Set: This isn’t your average two-piece set. It comes equipped with a chic short-sleeve top. The light pants are the star of the show, as they feature an elastic waist and sophisticated pleats!

13. Chill Vibes: This Free People set is made from soft fabric, ideal for before or after your workouts. You’ll serve a sporty look with little to no effort!

14. Soft Sage: Are you in the mood to serve powdery pastel vibes this spring? These comfy shorts are available in the cutest sage color!

15. A Big Deal: Love a cozy pair of yoga pants? These sky-blue pants feature a tapered silhouette. They’re a hit with shoppers and are currently ranked as the number one bestseller on Amazon!

16. Cozy and Chic: This luxe two-piece features a lantern sleeve top with a drop-shoulder design and wide-leg pants for a flattering look. Plus, it’s made from soft fabric that feels so good against your skin!

17. Last But Not Least: Now that spring is approaching, you can pull out your favorite capri pants. These wide-leg pants are so comfortable, they’re perfect for yoga!

