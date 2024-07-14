Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Before you put up your OOO message and hit the road for a summer vacation, you need to stock up on pieces that make you feel as comfortable as possible. It should come as no surprise, but we can’t help but look to supermodel Gisele Bündchen for traveling outfit inspo. She serves the perfect balance of comfort and rich mom style in everything from hoodies to sneakers.

Whether you’re road-tripping with your besties, going on a long-distance train ride or flying out to a five-star resort, you can look effortlessly polished. Bündchen proved that the Vince Oasis Sneakers are the ultimate travel sneaker this past spring. She paired the luxe kicks with a cozy hoodie and roomy dark denim jeans.

Get the Vince Oasis Sneakers at Amazon!

These luxurious sneakers feature a retro-style lace design. They have an extended raw edge upper and luxe suede and leather accents to elevate the casual silhouette. They come in 17 different styles. If you want to recreate Bundchen’s exact look, snag the Chalk white leather.

We love these sneakers because they’re equal parts comfortable and versatile. They make travel days easy and breezy but you can dress them up too. These sneakers would look so chic styled with a flowy animal print skirt and a flowy blouse. You can even dress them down with cut-off shorts and tank tops. The options truly are endless!

Traveling during the summer can come with so many unexpected hiccups. Ensure you’re comfortable and fashionable through it all in these Gisele Bündchen-approved sneaks!

