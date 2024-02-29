This Must-Have Pencil Skirt Dress Is Serving Old Hollywood

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking of somehow shaking up your workwear collection in the future? You’ve got to add a fun pencil skirt dress to your rotation. It can be a fun, tasteful look to wear to the office (with a few alterations, if you choose) or the perfect outfit to wear out with friends or to events that necessitate a dramatic yet flattering dress.

Related: 17 of the Best Multifunctional Pieces You’ll Wear at Work, at Home, and Beyond Life comes at you fast. Between going to work, spending time with family, hanging out with friends, and chores, you barely have time for yourself. Sure, you want to stay fashionable, too, but it can be hard to figure out which outfit you want to pull off next when time always feels like it’s ticking […]

We found the perfect dress that fits all of these situations and more, and you’d be surprised to learn both where to get it and how much it is. Head over to Amazon right now to save 36% off the Grace Karin Long Sleeve Pencil Dress, which makes it just $34, down from $53. That’s an excellent price, especially for how polished this dress looks and how it can completely transform your look.

Get the Grace Karin Long Sleeve Pencil Dress at Amazon for $34! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This unique dress looks like the combination of a blouse and a black pencil skirt, as if the two were sewn together. You can opt from plenty of different colors, from a gorgeous salmon pink to a deep blue and everything in between. It zips up from the back, too, plus it stretches plenty if you feel like you need a little room to move around.

Get the Grace Karin Long Sleeve Pencil Dress at Amazon for $34! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re not usually one to wear bodycon dress styles, this is still very much a flattering look for you, too – throw on a shawl or a sweater and you can zhuzh it up a bit. Pair it with tights or leggings or heels and a pair of shiny loafers for the office. However you decide to style it, it’ll come out looking beautiful.

Get the Grace Karin Long Sleeve Pencil Dress at Amazon for $34! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a versatile dress that you should definitely try to bring home while it’s on sale. Don’t miss out before it runs out of stock, and maybe grab a few in several different colors!

Related: 21 of the Best Office-Friendly Fashion Finds for Spring While we’ve been doing a lot of shopping for floral mini dresses, denim shorts and light jackets for spring, we can’t forget about our work attire! Whether you’re heading into the office or hopping on a Zoom meeting, you’re going to need some professional (yet cute!) clothing for the season. Shop our 21 top picks […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Grace Karin products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!