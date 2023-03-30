21 of the Best Office-Friendly Fashion Finds for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’ve been doing a lot of shopping for floral mini dresses, denim shorts and light jackets for spring, we can’t forget about our work attire! Whether you’re heading into the office or hopping on a Zoom meeting, you’re going to need some professional (yet cute!) clothing for the season.

Shop our 21 top picks for office-friendly spring fashion finds below, from blazers to shoes and beyond!

21 Spring Fashion Finds for the Office or Zoom

Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Even as the weather warms up, the office is still probably quite cold. Warm up with this Yousify blazer, available in some fantastic spring shades!

2. We Also Love: Don’t shy away from a pattern! This pink floral Allegra K blazer is such an easy way to elevate your outfit!

3. We Can’t Forget: Can’t get enough of plaid blazers? Instead of grey and black versions, check out this lighter Luvamia blazer with red accents!

Blouses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This mock-neck Verdusa top has a lovely drape and can be worn with anything from a pencil skirt to jeans!

5. We Also Love: Puff sleeves, Swiss Dots, a smocked torso, a peplum hem, ruffle cuffs — we love everything about this Prettygarden blouse!

6. We Can’t Forget: Artsy! This Farysays blouse has an abstract print that looks like painted flowers!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: With its dainty floral print and flowy midi length, this Floerns dress is fantastic for both the office and spring picnics!

8. We Also Love: This Yacun dress will have you feeling instantly powerful. Perfect for leading a meeting!

9. We Can’t Forget: A solid, ribbed top with a flowy, patterned skirt — you get the best of both worlds with this Zattcas dress!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Wearing black pants every day? Try out these turquoise Grace Karin pencil pants instead. The bow details are adorable!

11. We Also Love: You might not be able to wear shorts to the office, but if it’s super hot outside, try these cropped Tsful pants!

12. We Can’t Forget: Dress these striped Minibee pants up with a collared shirt or silky blouse!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling some ’90s vibes from this Idealsanxun midi skirt. So many good plaid options!

14. We Also Love: We’re all about the pleats on this high-waisted Floerns skirt. The tie is just a bonus!

15. We Can’t Forget: You can still certainly wear a pencil skirt, but try something spring-friendly and trendy like this faux-leather Kate Kasin skirt!

Commuter Bags

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Commuter bags should be easy to carry and able to hold a laptop. We’re big fans of how this recycled canvas Maika tote bag has a waterproof lining too!

17. We Also Love: Have a lot of walking in your commute? Grab this Cluci backpack purse — a number one bestseller!

18. We Can’t Forget: There’s such a good deal on this genuine leather Kattee Vintage tote!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These super comfy knit Frank Mully flats come in not one, not two but 37 colors! They look so good with everything too!

20. We Also Love: If you’re typically a fan of black loafers, try brightening things up for spring with a white pair from Franco Sarto!

21. We Can’t Forget: Literally elevate your look with these Sam Edelman kitten heels. We adore the pink and the indigo hues for spring!

