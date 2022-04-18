Find Out Why Mothers Are Obsessed With This Natural Hydration Drink

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you on MomTok?

If you know, you know. If you don’t, allow us to explain: MomTok is the corner of TikTok dominated by pregnant women and mothers, getting real (and often getting funny) about all the highs and lows of motherhood.

It’s so refreshing to see content about Mom Life that doesn’t look like it belongs in a pharmaceutical commercial! Plus, it’s a great place to get tips and tricks on everything from teething to potty training to new products worth trying.

That’s how we found out about Greater Than. It’s a natural hydration drink that finally provides a healthier alternative to drinks like Pedialyte. A no-sugar-added hydration drink? Sounds like a game-changer to Us.

Moms across TikTok are obsessed with Greater Than’s hydrating powers and nine delicious flavors. Today, we’re going to dive deep into what makes Greater Than so popular and how it can help pregnant and breastfeeding mothers feel their best.

What Moms Are Saying About This Social Media Phenomenon

We feel like we can’t open Instagram or TikTok without seeing another glowing recommendation for Greater Than’s drinks — now, we’re going to explain all the (much-deserved) hype.

Our Feeds Are Obsessed

There are so many unique ways to be a mother and so many special mothers out there. To see so many moms across all walks of life agree on something is really incredible.

As we said before, Greater Than is all over MomTok, but it’s also a huge hit on Instagram. If you go to Greater Than’s page, you can see content from moms all over the world who are huge fans of their hydrating formula and yummy taste.

Greater Than’s IG is also a supportive space to talk to other mothers who can understand your struggles and successes if you’re trying to grow your village.

Follow Greater Than on Instagram here — where education and hydration combine.

In Thousands of Five-Star Reviews We Trust

Most people are a little suspicious of products they buy online. They do their research, checking out reviews to make sure it’s exactly what they want. Mothers take research to a whole new level.

Moms want to see video testimonials and go way deeper on product reviews to make sure not only that it’s right for them, but that it’s also right for their little angel.

A nursing mother doesn’t need to scroll far into Greater Than’s reviews to get a sense of how powerful their hydrating drinks are. Their website and social media comments are stacked with firsthand accounts of how much their drink has helped people.

We perused the reviews and pulled a few of our favorites:

“I can definitely see what all the raving is about with these. I started using them from the beginning and my milk supply has been the best it’s been for all four of my children. I can pump four ounces on one side in one session and still feed my baby from that side. It’s been great!”

“This drink is amazing! Helps me produce enough milk for my 3-month old that drinks 5.5 oz! Before I tried it I was barely making enough for a full day and now I am almost a whole day ahead! I have also started freezing some milk now too!!”

“Truly love these products. Supporting all-around health for both me and baby. Plus the severe increase in my supply has been a blessing. I will be continuing this new healthy drink for myself and my family. I highly recommend and suggest others give it more than just a try.”



Throughout so many Greater Than reviews, you hear the same phrases again and again: Tastes great. No added sugar. Supply has increased. The whole family loves it.

We couldn’t help but want to join the fun.

The Science of Greater Than

You might be wondering how Greater Than has helped this many mothers. It all comes down to their proprietary, groundbreaking formula.

Great for Moms

Did you know that breastmilk is 87% water? The average six-month-old baby drinks about a quart of milk each day. That’s a lot of water — which is why it’s so important for nursing mothers to replenish their fluids.

Water is a great start, but water alone doesn’t contain electrolytes. Greater Than’s formula of electrolytes and potassium help bring your body back to better than before, with sea salt added for extra natural electrolytes. Greater Than boosts your body by blending organic coconut water with natural non-GMO fruit juices.

Why coconut water? It’s a low-calorie, low-sugar, and highly nutritive substance that naturally contains high levels of electrolytes. If coconut water isn’t your thing, we’d definitely still recommend giving the drink a try. For a drink that’s so high in coconut water with no added sugar, it doesn’t taste much like it.

That’s right — it’s all of the benefits of coconut water, but without the taste.

So, how does Greater Than taste so sweet? Well, it’s sweetened with non-GMO monkfruit, a zero glycemic sweetener that provides all of the yummy flavors you love, and nothing you don’t. Greater Than never uses added sugar, Stevia, or chemicals because you don’t have to compromise on health to find a drink you’ll crave.

Great for Everyone

Even if your nursing days are long behind you, Greater Than is an awesome addition to any family fridge. Kids love it, dads love it, and of course, moms of all kinds love it.

Don’t just take our word for it — moms are always telling us that their husbands keep stealing their drinks.

One happy customer even said: “I use Greater Than for staying hydrated while nursing, my husband drinks it as a sports drink, and my 3 year old drinks some as a healthy juice box!”

Consider swapping out the sugary sports drinks in your fridge for something a little more natural. Greater Than is a natural replacement for Pedialyte, with a comparable amount of electrolytes but made with real fruit juices and no added sugar. Most kids don’t even notice the difference!

The Story of Greater Than — From Performance Beverages to Your FYP

Let’s go back to the beginning, long before Greater Than started dominating our Instagram feeds. The story starts well over ten years ago when brothers Jon and Mark Sider went on a mission to develop a new option for performance beverages for athletes that didn’t rely on added sugars and didn’t compromise on great taste.

A Mission to Hydrate Healthier

During years of research and development, the Sider brothers worked alongside leading scientists to develop a formula for athletes that used only organic and non-GMO ingredients — oh, and it’s vegan, kosher, gluten-free, dairy-free, organic, no sugar added, and paleo-friendly. (We guess you could say Greater Than is for everybody.)

It was only when Greater Than moved online-only that something surprising happened. Another group of people who regularly push their bodies to the limit discovered their drink: nursing moms.

These moms quickly fell in love with what Greater Than could do and how it does it. With its hard-working and highly-hydrating ingredients, Greater Than helps support a healthy milk supply, helps soothe pregnancy cramps, and helps alleviate that constant thirstiness you feel when you’re breastfeeding.

As Jon and Mark put it, “Moms chose us, now we support her.” We think that says it all.

An Instant Phenomenon

Greater Than exploded onto the market for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and is now one of the healthiest hydration drinks available.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are more conscious than most about what goes into their bodies. They’re eating for two, after all.

Eating with your baby’s health in mind is a lot of responsibility, and sadly, there aren’t that many brands making a sincere effort to help ease the process. It’s like they spend all of their time and money on marketing, and not much thinking about Mom herself.

Disposable diapers, cloth diapers, BPA-free plastics, socket covers, powder, oil — there’s so much being marketed to new moms left and right, and it’s hard to sift through our options alone.

Luckily — thanks to social media — we don’t have to. You know what they say, it takes a village. Well in this day and age, our village is just a swipe away.

A community of online mothers can provide valuable information and tips, offer validation and solidarity, and celebrate the little wins along the way. That support is an amazing thing, and it’s an amazing thing that happened to help Greater Than grow.

Explore all of Greater Than’s flavors here, and join the family!

Ready to Join the Greater Than Family?

The hype is real. If you’re ready to join the thousands of mothers who are obsessed with Greater Than’s products, all you need to do is go to their website, fill in your details, and get a pack shipped directly to you.

You can start out with a trial kit so that you can pick your favorite flavor before buying a full pack. Once you see the difference from just one bottle, we’re sure you’ll be adding your own five-star rave.

What are you waiting for? Grab your trial kit, today!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!