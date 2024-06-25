Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Celebrities are infamous for releasing new products or creating brands. We absolutely adore it when the releases align with their personal brand. It gives the brand and product a bit of authority because you trust that the celeb knows what they’re talking about. Well, if there’s anyone most of Us trust in the kitchen, it’s Flavortown mayor Guy Fieri. The celebrity chef-turned-reality show host just launched his Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware collection at Macy’s!

On Tuesday, June 25, Macy’s announced the non-toxic collection in a press release. According to Macy’s “The collection created with flavor and style in mind was specifically designed with breakthrough, patented technology that offers consumers a non-stick cooking surface, that is used in traditional non-stick cookware.” Every piece in the collection is made with a non-stick cooking surface, manufactured without any of the potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that could lead to health issues.

Fieri raved about the new collection. “Get ready to rock your kitchen with my game-changing cookware hittin’ the shelves at Macy’s,” he said. “With this chemical-free, laser titanium non-stick cookware in your kitchen, you’ll be cookin’ it up in style!”

Get the Flavortown Cookware Collection at Macy’s!

The collection features skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, griddles, and woks. The line also includes a 2-piece fry pan set.” Best of all? The line is three times harder than stainless steel, which means its safe to use with metal utensils and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees. The 10-piece cookware collection is available exclusively at Macy’s $39.99-$299.99 at online, through the Macy’s mobile app and at Macy’s stores nationwide.

Want to chef up your next meal in style without the hassle of harmful ingredients causing you harm? Guy Fieri’s brand-new Flavortown cookware collection is a great place to start.

