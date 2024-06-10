Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s sundress season! Everyone seems to be taking advantage of it, including Gwyneth Paltrow. The superstar showed up to son Moses’ high school graduation decked in a swoon-worthy knit sundress . . . we couldn’t help but hover for a while, trying to figure out when, where and how to get the dress!

As fate may have it, Paltrow was rocking a midi dress from her own brand, G. Label. Her dress is available for $895, but if you want the exact look without sacrificing your rent payment this month, there’s a lookalike dress on Amazon that we consider a no-brainer. Oh, and did we mention it’s under 4% of the price?

It has the same blush pink hue, loose fit and spaghetti straps that make it a flirty yet modest outfit. The dress is made of a lightweight, breathable polyester and spandex blend, perfect for all your summer gatherings both casual and dressy — like, all of them. It even has secret pockets, adding a functionality aspect to this 10 of dress.

Another bonus is the ultra-flattering design that hides any summer bloat that — let’s face it — we all get. Whether from ice cream or seltzers, this dress has you covered! The top is fitted enough around the bust to give it shape while the roomy style makes it not only comfy, but trendy too!

You can snag this dress in sizes XS through 5XL, making it a home run for all sizes. The outfit is suitable for everything from a beach day to a date night in Paris. In fact, this dress has a Euro-summer flair that gives you a Barcelona glow — yes, even if you live in Iowa. We love the idea of copying Gwyneth, wearing the dress with chunky sandals and a knit cardigan sweater, but the possibilities are endless!

For day-to-day errands, you can style this bag with sneakers, a rich-mom tote and sunnies. If you have a birthday party, fancy dinner or graduation coming up, or if you just want to add a put-together touch to your daily look, try wearing this dress with platform sandals, a crossbody bag, plenty of jewelry and a confident attitude, of course!

And if you love the style but aren’t a fan of the color, no problem — there are nearly 40 different varieties to choose from, some patterned and others solid. Whether you’re into gradient patterns, floral patterns, stripes, block patterns or anything in between, there’s a $30 slam dunk waiting for you on Amazon!

Get the Wolddress Long Summer Sundress for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other summer sundresses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

