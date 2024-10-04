Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gwyneth Paltrow just celebrated her 52nd birthday in Paris, France. In her celebratory Instagram post, I can’t help but notice her glowing, youthful skin. An original lifestyle guru, Paltrow is an admired curator of posh wellness and skincare products through her brand, Goop. The high-end shop offers a rich selection, but at a steep cost. Luckily, Goop has a sister brand of skincare products that uphold the original line’s safety and efficacy standards — at a fraction of the price. Even better, the line starts at just $15!

Launched in 2023, the sister brand is called good.clean.goop. Some hero products from the original Goop line, like the cult-favorite scalp scrub and facial exfoliator, are re-imagined standouts in the affordable lineup. The formulas are centered around science-backed, plant-derived ingredients for the face and body. And yes, everything is cruelty-free and vegan.

These products also boast several of the same anti-aging benefits. Check out a few top-rated products below and hit add to cart ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day happening on October 8-9. Finally, a skincare brand that delivers Goop-worthy results on an Amazon budget!

If you love Goop’s Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, but the $125 price tag is little much for your budget, try The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub from good.clean.goop. Made with physical and chemical exfoliating ingredients like glycolic acid, it reveals glowing skin, refines pores and smooths uneven texture. Did we mention it’s just $19? Consider us, sold!

ICYMI: your hair deserves the same attention that your skincare routine gets, and it starts with scalp care. Apply this detoxifying European salt scrub for a refreshing hair wash day experience and bouncier strands. One five-star reviewer notes, “My hair is so fresh and clean afterwards. It strips out the product that builds up and is something I use once or twice a month. I will always have this in my beauty routine now.” Just one use and this scalp detox will earn a permanent spot in your shower!

If you’re anything like us, the feeling of toner whisking away every last drop of makeup, dirt and sweat after cleansing is a key element of your skin care ritual. It’s even better when the toner has brightening and clarifying benefits. This alcohol-free toner is chock full of exfoliants like glycolic acid to minimize sun damage and improve skin texture. The $17 price tag is the cherry on top!

Infused with Vitamin E, saffron and turmeric, this hydrating body oil leaves skin feeling supple and smooth. Lather it on your face, chest and body for an undeniable glow all over! Like all of the good.clean.goop beauty line, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and dullness are no match for this anti-aging serum. Powerhouse ingredients like niacinamide, vitamins A, C and E and Goji berry oil. One happy shopper raves, “Love the way this feels and smells! It’s definitely my new go-to!” Pro tip: Massage it on your hands for even more benefits!

This gel-to-foam face cleanser boasts hyaluronic acid for hydration and fruit enzymes for gentle exfoliation. One five-star reviewer says, “I use this morning and night with my vibrating facial scrubber. This is the perfect cleanser for sensitive skin. I have not had an issue with it at all and I am obsessed.” We love gel-to-foam face wash formulas because they’re incredibly effective at removing makeup and grime while feeling like your skin is getting a deep clean. We’re definitely adding this to cart ahead of Prime Big Deals Days!

Looking for something else? Shop the entire good.clean.goop on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Beauty Deals for more great finds!

