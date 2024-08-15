Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The quest for flawless skin is ever-evolving. One minute, we’re using products to target specific needs and in what feels like an instant, we need a whole new lineup as our body matures. If you’re looking for a nourishing that restores and revives skin, you just might need to get your hands on a body-firming lotion.

Related: This Neck-Firming Cream Is TikTok Famous — And It's Under $50 Getting older is both crisis-inducing and exciting. It shouldn’t be crisis-inducing, but changes in the way skin looks and feels can send anyone through a loop; not only does skin wrinkle, but it sags, lags and creases. If you find yourself searching for the Fountain of Youth lately, you’re not alone! The neck is an […]

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Firming Lotion is a hydrating cream fueled by skin-loving ingredients to firm, smooth and plump aging skin. Not just that, but it helps target the appearance of crepe skin and sun damage. The clinically tested, hypoallergenic lotion is safe for all skin types, including shoppers with sensitive skin. The “age rewind” cream also helps soothe sun damage and irritation.

Get the Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Firming Lotion for just $19 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2024 but are subject to change.

Retinol is a standout ingredient that helps this skincare essential do its job. Not only does it promote cell turnover to help even skin tone, but retinol also encourages collagen production to firm the skin. Shea butter, vitamin E, green tea and ferulic acid are all honorable mentions for their nourishing and soothing properties. Aloe vera is another key ingredient because of its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe irritation, burns and redness.

The $19 cream is a hit with Amazon shoppers, 17,000 of whom left perfect 5-star ratings. “I am obsessed with this entire line of lotions,” one 60-year-old shopper with mature skin raved. Another shopper said they were “frustrated” until they came across this lotion. “Someone suggested this and I am completely shocked it works! I’ve tried so many. I guess it’s the retinol, but now the lotion is sinking in and my crepes are going away! I’m so happy this was suggested.”

It’s never too late to help firm your skin. This $19 moisturizer is packed with skin-loving ingredients that checks off all the boxes.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Firming Lotion for just $19 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2024 but are subject to change.