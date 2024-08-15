Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have my facial skincare routine down pat, and it’s pretty extensive. I use over five products — morning and night — religiously to keep my skin clear, plump and radiant. That said, my regimen below the neck isn’t as lengthy . . . actually it’s nearly nonexistent. Considering my extensive skincare routine, it’s pretty surprising that I can barely force myself to apply a simple body lotion. I’ve just never enjoyed those thick, gloopy creams that take forever to sink into skin. So, for the most part, I’ll swipe on a body oil (if I can remember) or nothing at all. But there’s one affordable bestselling body lotion that has finally got me to revamp my body care routine for good.

The Eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion is unlike any body lotion I’ve slathered on before — and that’s a good thing. The velvety soft formula is just thick enough where it feels nourishing but doesn’t leave behind a sticky feeling or annoying film. I attribute this to its moisture-boosting ingredients like shea butter, shea oil and glycerin; three powerhouse hyrdators that beautifully sink into skin. My legs feel butter-soft from the moment I apply and maintain that silkiness for a full 24 hours.

Another thing that keeps me coming back for more (and more and more) is the intoxicatingly comforting vanilla cashmere scent. I’m a huge fragrance girl, and the scent makes me feel warm and fuzzy with a delightful mix of whipped vanilla, musk and caramel that lingers for hours. Sometimes I completely skip perfume because of the scent’s longevity. Plus, I love seeing people’s faces when they ask me what perfume I’m wearing and I respond with, “It’s my body lotion!” (If you want another scent, this also comes in six other options, along with a fragrance-free version for those with sensitive noses.)

My review might not mean much since I’m just one person, but you should definitely hear out the 18,000 Amazon shoppers who have given this dreamy lotion their five-star seal of approval. In fact, so many people love it that it’s risen to be Amazon’s current number two bestseller in the beauty category. “I’ve been using this a little over a month now and it really has made my skin super soft. It smells wonderful,” one reviewer writes. “I don’t know how but the texture of it is softer or smoother than other lotions and absorbs easily… if that makes sense. I took it to work and let some of my coworkers try it too and they loved it and bought it afterwards. I usually have bought bath and body works lotions to add a little scent to my body but this has replaced the other scented lotions because it works so much better on my skin.”

If you’ve been averse to body lotions like me, this could be the winning formulation that finally works for you. Say goodbye to dry skin for good, and add this to your cart today!

