Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lying out in the sun is relaxing and gives you that coveted glow of being kissed by the sun, but it’s not the best for your skin. Too much skin exposure can cause premature signs of aging and irreversible skin damage. Want to keep your skin bronze all year round without relying on the sun? Thanks to TikTok, we found the best $12 bronzing drops that keep your skin radiant and glowing.

Related: Alix Earle Uses These Viral Bronzing Drops for a Miami-Ready Complexion We live for Alix Earle’s signature “Get Ready With Me” videos. The 22-year-old influencer has 5.8 million TikTok followers, and every time she features a product, we know it’s going to be a race to grab one for ourselves before all of the stores sell out. Earle is the reason Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi drops went […]

The e.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops are affordable compared to others on the market that cost over $30. And even though they cost just $12, it doesn’t mean they sacrifice any visible benefits. The drops provide a highly pigmented glow that lasts all day. Better yet, you can customize the bronze shades by adding or decreasing the number of drops you add. They also hydrate the skin thanks to their formula, which is packed with sunflower seed oil, marula oil, raspberry seed oil and antioxidants like vitamin E.

Get the e.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 10,000 shoppers have purchased the bronzing drops in the past month!

One five-star reviewer said they give the perfect week at the beach glow! They also added: “The directions say to apply it to your moisturizer, but I wanted to see what it looked like on top of my makeup. WOW! I was highly impressed! I applied my foundation and under-eye concealer first and then blended this on top. It gave me a gorgeous, rosy glow. It blends easily, it’s not sticky, just lightweight and gorgeous!”

“This mixes well with my daily moisturizer, which has SPF,” another said. “I like controlling the amount of bronzing based on where I’m going and how much sun I’ve already had. Looks natural and not streaky.”

“These drops are amazing,” a final reviewer wrote. “I bought the clear drops from Tanology that are supposed to do the same thing, but they do nothing in comparison to these!! They are suntan in a bottle!”

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean your sunkissed glow has to. Head to Amazon now to stock your beauty cabinets with these $12 bronzing drops!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the e.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2024, but are subject to change.