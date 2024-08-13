Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If I’ve learned one thing over my career as a beauty writer, it’s that vitamin C is the key to a luminous complexion. You can find the ingredient in an array of formulations, from face moisturizers and eye creams to potent serums — and I’ve tried my fair share of all three. I’d say I’ve tested well over two dozen vitamin C serums in my lifetime, yet only one sticks out for its ability to boost my complexion’s natural radiance both immediately and over time: The Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

It takes a lot for a skincare product to wow me, especially since I have pretty clear, unproblematic skin. However, my complexion does lean a little dry. While vitamin C serums aren’t known for their hydrating capabilities, this one is so well-rounded that it manages to brighten, hydrate, diminish dark spots and firm the skin. As someone who tends to use an excessive amount of skincare, this formula not only gave me significant results, it also curbed my overconsumption.

So, how does this serum manage to do it all? It all comes down to the expertly-crafted formula that utilizes 15% THD ascorbate (the most stable form of vitamin C), saccharide isomerate extract which gently smooths the skin and a phytosterols complex that’s derived from soybeans and calms the skin. These light yet rich ingredients create a thicker, liquidy texture that feels a bit more substantial than other serums yet still manages to melt into skin and leave a golden-hour luminosity in its wake.

Smoothing two pumps along my face has energized my morning routine and my senses (along with the silky feel, there’s also a slight citrus scent that enhances the experience). And while I adore how this makes my skin feel, the way it makes my skin look is even better. My complexion dazzles as soon as the serum is fully absorbed, and over the past couple of months my skin has maintained what I like to call an “I woke up like this” glow.

Because of the results, I may have shed a few tears once I reached the way bottom, and I definitely spent a few days scraping out every last drop. I’m happy to report, though, that the 1 oz bottle lasted me about five months, which is a decent amount of time compared to other serums I’ve tried.

This serum solidified my stance that Sunday Riley never misses. Along with C.E.O., the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment has also earned a permanent spot in my vanity for how it diminishes acne scarring and leaves me with a glow that rivals a professional facial.

If you’ve yet to fall in love with a vitamin C serum, I encourage you to try the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. One week is all it takes to become smitten, trust me.

