I’m going to let you in on a little secret that might make you hate me: I’ve never struggled with acne. While my siblings consistently visited the dermatologist to try and get their breakouts under control, I was the token “good skin” child. Occasionally (I’m talking once every other month or so) a random zit would pop up, but otherwise I was blessed with clear, unproblematic skin.

Well, that was over 10 years ago. For the most part, my skin has remained clear well into adulthood. However, I’ve recently experienced some major hormonal acne along my chin. These cystic breakouts are large and painful, and to be honest, I have next to no self-control when it comes to picking them — which, of course, has resulted in some scarring and dark marks.

As someone who is new to building an acne routine, figuring out how to properly address these breakouts and minimize the hyperpigmentation has been a lengthy process. I’m still learning how to prevent these flare-ups, but there’s one aftercare product that has made a world of a difference in fading my pesky scars: The Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment.

This multi-tasking treatment does so much more than fade dark marks caused by acne. Powered by lactic acid — a gentle and hydrating exfoliating agent which gets rid of dead skin cells and discoloration, smooths out texture and enhances brightness — the serum completely overhauls skin without causing irritation. I have normal-to-dry skin, so I try to avoid strong exfoliants because they tend to be too harsh. Lactic acid has been with winning ingredient for me, and while I’ve tried a variety of serums and moisturizers that include the active, none have provided immediate results like this Sunday Riley product has.

I apply one pump of Good Genes two to three times a week (alternating days between this and a retinol oil) during my nighttime skincare routine. The lightweight formula sinks into my skin within seconds, then I top it off with moisturizer for an extra jolt of hydration. By the time morning rolls around, my complexion appears significantly plumper and brighter, like I drank a full 64 oz of water and got a full eight hours of sleep.

When it comes to my post-acne marks, each spot fades a tiny bit after application; and in my experience, most of the marks disappear after about four weeks, leaving smooth, even skin behind. Although this serum isn’t the most budget-friendly, it’s one of those rare products that consistently works. I’m a firm believer that investing in your skin is one of the best things you can do for yourself, so the price is something I can justify. That said, if $85 is understandably a bit out of range, you can also get a smaller bottle for half the price.

There are very few skincare products I’ll continue to purchase over and over again, but Good Genes will always top the list. If you struggle with post-acne dark marks and want to gain your confidence back, I can’t recommend this enough.

