Bring Back the ’90s in This Zip-Off Cargo Skirt

Ah, the ’90s. It was a great time. We all loved our Tamagotchi pals and Seinfeld. But what did we love more? The fashion. And one of the stars of the ’90s was the cargo skirt. In fact, from the ’90s going into the 2000s, you could get a cargo pair of just about anything. So if you ever feel like reliving that time, it appears you just need to go to Walmart, because you’ll find a chic cargo skirt there that won’t break the bank, but you’ll still love it.

You’ll find the Allegra K Cargo Skirt with Pockets there for just $32, and it’s well worth putting down your hard-earned money for. This high-waisted, casual skirt is on the peripheral of goth and grunge, but it can also go with just about anything, depending on how you accessorize. It has two large cargo pockets and comes in three colors: black, army green, and brown. It also comes with a belt with a star-shaped belt buckle.

This is a piece you can wear with boots, flats, sandals, or just about anything else that strikes your fancy. It’s going to look best with a baby tee or a long-sleeved top, however, as you’ll note when you put it on. But if you want a throwback look that’s versatile and can go with just about anything, this is the skirt you’re looking for.

Just act quickly, because this skirt won’t last long at just $32, especially with this kind of nostalgia factor. Be sure to grab yours while you still can.

