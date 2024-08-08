Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting older is both crisis-inducing and exciting. It shouldn’t be crisis-inducing, but changes in the way skin looks and feels can send anyone through a loop; not only does skin wrinkle, but it sags, lags and creases. If you find yourself searching for the Fountain of Youth lately, you’re not alone!

The neck is an area that’s easy to neglect yet has an oddly prominent impact on our overall look of youthfulness. You may not realize it, but a firm, smooth, wrinkle-free neck can turn back the clock a good 10 years! The skin on your neck wrinkles just as the skin on your cheeks and forehead does, especially with more frequent sun exposure (hello, summer!). There are endless products designed to tighten and firm facial skin, but the neck is a different story!

Related: 9 Best Glow-Inducing Self-Tanning Mousses on Amazon — Starting at Just $10 Why limit yourself to having a golden glow for just three months (and maybe a week or two post-vacay) of the year? A sunkissed look is, at the very least, confidence-inducing; we would go as far as to call it revolutionary for many of Us! When we’re bronzed, our skin looks clearer, smoother, more even […]

Get the GoPure Tighten and Lift Neck Cream for $49 at GoPure!

A good neck-firming product is hard to come by and when you do find one, it’s often in the triple-digit price range. We found a luxe neck cream that should cost hundreds, but it’s under $50! Chocked full of the most potent natural ingredients, this cream does more than just tighten and lift.

Ingredients like Redyless, Vexel-SP and Matribust work together to reduce discoloration, sagging and crepiness while plumping, toning, revitalizing and smoothing. It also contains hyaluronic acid and caffeine to brighten and deeply hydrate, major bonuses in our book! The skin on our necks and décolletés is much thinner than other parts of the body, making it essential to treat it with powerful yet gentle clinically-backed ingredients.

Recommended by dermatologists and everyday people alike, it doesn’t matter whether your skin falls on the dry, oily, combination, sensitive or blemish-prone side — this formula is guaranteed to give you the lifted, youthful look you seek. The dream team of ingredients is ultra-lightweight, too, so you don’t have to worry about an oily or greasy finish. It goes on like any other moisturizer!

After just four weeks of use, 91% of users had a more lifted appearance; after eight weeks, that number jumped to 94% with the same amount showing measurable improvements in skin firmness. It’s not just the clinical study participants though — everywhere you turn people are raving about this cream, calling it “the only cream that’s worked”, noting visible improvements in just a few weeks.

One reviewer titled her review “Amazing! I’m a Believer!” and wrote, “My results are significant! In 4 weeks the appearance of my neck has improved way beyond expectations. This neck cream does what MOST don’t – it WORKS! A little goes a long way too!”

We can’t wait to grab the cream that has 96% of users with firmer and less crepey necks. Cheers to getting carded at the bar!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the GoPure Tighten and Lift Neck Cream for $49 at GoPure!