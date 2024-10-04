Glow Like Hailey Bieber With This Hydrating Face Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hailey Bieber is a multi-tasking mama. Having just welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber in August, the new mom is busier than ever. But she’s still making time for self-care!

Earlier this week, the rhode skin founder shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram as an October update. And on slide six, the model posted a selfie in a pink sheet mask. I immediately recognized this popular product as the Loops Double Take Face Mask!

Keep scrolling to shop this celeb-loved skincare staple!

Get the Loops Double Take Face Mask for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Loops Double Take Face Mask is a hydrating hydrogel mask that moisturizes, brightens and soothes skin. Perfect for prep before a big event, this thick mask leaves your skin feeling soft and looking luminous.

Bieber isn’t the only star who swears by these masks! Camila Mendes is a creative director and partner of Loops, and other celeb fans include Sofia Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and Emma Roberts. And content creator Kate Steinberg just rocked this Loops look on a road trip back from Vegas.

Formulated with sunflower seed oil, aloe vera and an anti-sebum complex, this nourishing formula helps smooth skin, plump fine lines and minimize pores. Plus, you’ll feel like you’re getting a relaxing spa treatment! Simply cleanse your skin and pat dry before applying the top and bottom halves of the mask. Leave on for 10 minutes and then tap the remaining serum into your skin to soak up all the juicy goodness.

Treat yourself to some TLC with the Loops Double Take Face Masks!

