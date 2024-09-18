Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair loss is an unfortunate aspect of getting older, affecting both men and women in different ways. While men typically lose hair along the hairline and crown, women may notice general thinning and patchiness around the part. There are a slew of factors that affect hair loss, ranging from aging and stress to genetics and hormonal changes, but regardless, hair loss can be a major source of insecurity. It doesn’t help the topic is somewhat taboo in our society!

If you’ve scoured Google and tried natural remedies like rosemary oil and scalp massages, but to no avail, we found a supplement that contains all the superstar ingredients known to promote fuller, thicker hair and faster growth. This supplement aims to block DHT (the hormone responsible for hair loss), preventing the conversion of testosterone into DHT and allowing your hair follicles to receive sufficient nutrients and blood flow. It’s just science!

Unlike other hair growth supplements chocked full of mystery ingredients, this formula relies on the clinically proven basics to drive results. Saw palmetto is a potent ingredient said to increase hair density and prevent thinning in people with androgenetic alopecia, the fancy term for hair loss. The supplement also contains biotin and pumpkin seed extract, both of which promote thick, shiny hair and stronger strands. Not only do your strands become stronger, but they grow healthier, fuller and longer!

Men and women can benefit from taking this supplement, so don’t be shy about sharing it with your partner! The brand is trusted by over 100,000 customers, helping thousands see real results in just a few short months. Anyone looking to prevent loss, strengthen strands or expedite regrowth is covered with this formula — even if you’re looking to do all three!

It couldn’t be easier to incorporate this supplement into your routine, either. Simply take two capsules per day with a meal and you’re good to go! Most reviewers notice measurable improvements within a few months, but be patient . . . hair growth takes a while! Each bottle comes with 60 capsules, enough for about a month of hair growth, so we’d recommend grabbing at least two.

One reviewer called it “magic” and another thought it seemed too good to be true, but started noticing reduced hair loss after just two weeks of taking this supplement. “I have almost finished my first bottle, and people, wishes really do come true!!!” they said. “This works so fabulously as I lose less and less hair each day. Whatever they are doing here…thank you so much!!! Customer for life!!!!!!!”

Count Us in!

Get the HerbTonics Foli-Tonic Hair Growth Supplement for $27 (originally $30) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2024, but are subject to change.