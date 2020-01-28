Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We always think that working out more often is the ultimate way to help speed up the process of losing weight. But there are a ton of different factors to consider improving if you want to reach your goals — namely getting the right amount of sleep!

There are so many detrimental effects that improper sleep can have on your health, and the Noom app is one of the absolute best ways to stay on top of your game. Its personalized approach to weight loss is what makes it so successful, and you can give it a try for two weeks to check out all of the unique and useful features!

Start your health journey and sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Most doctors agree that everyone should be getting between seven and eight hours of sleep every night, and millions of Americans don’t meet that standard. When you don’t get enough sleep, you tend to feel hungrier throughout the day which means you can run the risk of consuming more calories. The food choices that you make might not be the healthiest, and you could lose the motivation to work out due to fatigue. If you do manage to hit the gym, your workout might not be as effective as it could be.

So how can Noom help you out with getting the proper amount of sleep? By creating a sense of community to motivate you to embrace a healthier lifestyle. With Noom, you input what your goals are and eventually get assigned to a virtual group and a trained group coach. You have access to both of these features 24/7 in case of any questions you might have, and the coach checks in with you daily!

Start your health journey and sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Noom helps you track practically everything in your life — from how much food you eat in a day to your activity levels. One such activity of course includes sleep, and if you see that you’re not getting a substantial amount, then your coach or group will suggest ways to get back on track.

Another benefit that Noom provides when helping you on your weight loss journey is equipping you with psychological understanding that ultimately explains why unhealthy habits exist. When you get to the root of why you make questionable choices, you have the power to change them. Comprehending the core reasons as to why certain actions occur is the best method of empowerment to create a healthier lifestyle, and that’s what the incredible team at Noom has truly mastered.

See it: Start your health journey and sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!