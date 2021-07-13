Heidi Klum Loves the Texture of Her Hair After Using This Shampoo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve truly never seen Heidi Klum have a bad hair day. No matter how she chooses to style her locks, they always look healthy, shiny and totally luscious! That’s why whenever the supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge, 48, shares her beauty secrets, we start taking notes the second she addresses her haircare routine.

In fact, we just revisited an interview she did with Harper’s Bazaar UK, and discovered her go-to shampoo. It’s been her secret weapon since discovering the product in London years ago, so we immediately investigated what makes it so special.

Get the Iles Formula – Haute Performance Shampoo with free shipping for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Haute Performance Shampoo from Iles Formula is said to be packed with a variety of amazing antioxidants that not only leave your hair clean, but nourish it to make it feel incredible. Klum revealed that longtime hairstylist Wendy Iles gave her a sample of the shampoo while on a trip across the pond, and she promptly “washed [her] hair and loved the way it looked.” After gushing to Iles about the product, she found it was from the stylist’s own line!

Until trying this particular shampoo, Klum realized she hadn’t been paying attention to the “texture” and value a shampoo can give. It reportedly helps to detangle your hair, repair broken strands and provide jaw-dropping volume and body! Klum made a point to state that she truly notices a difference when she has to use another brand. This just might be the real deal!

Get the Iles Formula – Haute Performance Shampoo with free shipping for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This shampoo may be on the pricier side compared to drugstore staples, but if it potentially has the power to leave our locks looking half as radiant as Klum’s, we’re willing to shell out the extra money. Reviewers claim that this shampoo is completely worth it and appreciate the delicate formula. Considering the enthusiastic feedback and Klum’s stamp of approval, we’re confident this could be what your hair has been looking for!

See it: Get the Iles Formula – Haute Performance Shampoo with free shipping for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Iles Formula and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!