Ends Sunday! Save 29% on This CBD Lotion to Celebrate Leap Day

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s finally here! The extremely elusive 29th of February has decided to show its face once again after four long years. How…exciting? Now that we think about it, Leap Day is hardly a holiday. We’ve never done anything to celebrate it or make it special. It’s more like we’ve always just glanced at the calendar and thought, “Huh, cool.” But that all changes in 2020!

Hemp Bombs, one of our top spots for amazing CBD products, isn’t letting this Leap Day pass by without giving us something to remember it by. They’re spoiling us with our very favorite thing: a sale! To celebrate the 29th, Hemp Bombs is offering 29% off sitewide with a special code, but act fast — because this is an extremely limited-time offer!

Get the CBD Hand + Body Lotion (originally $25) for just $18 with code LEAP2020 at Hemp Bombs! Code expires March 1, 2020.

Our first pick? This hand and body lotion. It features 125mg of premium CBD, making it so much more than just another lotion. Why go for a CBD lotion over a regular one? It’s basically an accelerated moisturizer, made to calm irritation while healing and comforting skin faster and more effectively than other similar products. It’s a great choice if you’re in any sort of pain too. One reviewer with arthritis commented that this lotion “started working immediately” to help their achy hands, saying that they now always make sure it’s on their nightstand!

Apart from CBD, this lotion also has an impressive list of ingredients, such as anti-inflammatory shea butter, a must for softening, conditioning and soothing skin. It also has mango butter, which may boost skin’s elasticity and act as an anti-aging essential. Super dry skin? You’re going to love the infused marula oil, which is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids that may wash a wave of supple hydration over Sahara-like skin!

Get the CBD Hand + Body Lotion (originally $25) for just $18 with code LEAP2020 at Hemp Bombs! Code expires March 1, 2020.

Most CBD products have a very distinctive smell, right? There’s a good chance it’s not necessarily your favorite, but you power through it because you want to feel the benefits. With this Hemp Bombs lotion, however, you’ll be so relieved to hear about (and smell!) the subtle amber scent, a signature of the brand. It’s lovely and will be a top choice for any gender!

While this CBD lotion has proven itself as a nightstand staple, it’s also perfect for carrying around with you everywhere. It comes in a mess-free bottle with a sturdy cap so you can avoid any spillage. That means whenever you’re feeling a touch of dryness or soreness, you’ll always have this lotion ready to go. Just make sure you get that discount before it’s gone for good! Or at least until 2024.

Get the CBD Hand + Body Lotion (originally $25) for just $18 with code LEAP2020 at Hemp Bombs! Code expires March 1, 2020.

Looking for something else? Check out other CBD topicals here and everything else from Hemp Bombs here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!