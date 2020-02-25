Cure Painful Chapped Lips With This Rich and Luxurious Treatment

The winter season is certainly magical, but it can also be incredibly uncomfortable when it comes to skin issues. We experience tons of dryness due to the frigid temperatures and artificial heating — and the worst is when we have painfully chapped lips!

One of the best ways to tackle this issue is with Sara Happ’s amazing lip mask. This bestselling treatment has become a cult-favorite in the beauty world, and over 100 reviewers say that they totally swear by it!

Get the Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Balm for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.



This lip mask is an intense hydrating treatment that gives your pout a glossy look and a seriously luxe feel. It’s a colorless mask that brings out the natural beauty of your lips, and helps heal any dryness and that painful chapped feeling many of Us are suffering from. The formula has a hint of shimmery goodness as a treat, which is one of the many reasons we think this is the perfect everyday product.

The Sara Happ mask can be worn during the day or overnight, and it lasts on your lips for a very long time. It immediately provides transformative moisture to the region that has a lasting effect. Basically, you can say goodbye to dry skin in seconds with just one swipe of this game-changing treatment!

Reviewers say that this product stays on their lips for about “10 hours” and that it left their lips “looking moisturized and healthy.” They add that they’ve “never been more pleased with the results” from this treatment. Another shopper even said that this is the only way to heal their lips in the winter, and that the cost is completely worth it!

This lip mask is best used after exfoliating your lips for maximum hydration benefits, but you can definitely use it on its own as often as you’d like. It’s true: You might be saying goodbye to dry lips forever by adding The Lip Slip to your vanity and daily skincare regimen!

