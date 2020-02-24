No One Will Believe That You Found This Seriously Chic Sweater on Amazon

Stylish fashion on Amazon? Um, believe it! The e-commerce site has truly become one of our favorite places to find trendy pieces for prices that we can actually afford. The clothing options that you can discover on Amazon are amazing — and we just found our latest score that we have to share!

What is it, you ask? It’s this adorable oversized sweater! It’s got everything going for it and then some — and we all need it in our wardrobes stat.

Get the Simplee Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Pullover Knit Sweater for just $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This casual sweater from Simplee Apparel is perfectly loose-fitting and effortlessly chic. It’s a waffle-style sweater that has a knit design that’s on the chunkier side. It’s made from a lightweight material and features a cowl neck and some sleek oversized lantern sleeves. The sleeves cinch at the wrist and fit loosely on the shoulders, giving this staple the perfect slouchy look.

This oversized sweater comes in eight different colors. The black, grey, camel and white options are perfect if your style is on the simpler side, but if you like to make a splash, you’re more than covered. You can go with the green, orange or red versions of this sweater if being bold is your ultimate goal!

This sweater is slightly cropped, which makes it ideal for a trendy tucked-in look. You can easily rock this sweater with high-waisted skirts or jeans, or even with lounge pants if you’re wearing this sweater on a casual night in. You can also wear it untucked with a pair of leggings and any other bottom!

One Amazon reviewer said that they “got a lot of compliments” when they wore this sweater, and another shopper said that it’s “super flattering.” This is a one-size-fits-most sweater, so you’ll want to keep that in mind before purchasing it. Though one reviewer did say that they were “skeptical” of the sizing, they report that it “fits perfectly!” The best part about Amazon Fashion is that you can swiftly return any item that you’re not satisfied with, so you can make all of your purchases with complete confidence! Amazon saves the day yet again…

