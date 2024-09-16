Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re kickstarting a wellness journey or jumping back on the wagon after a few weeks off, there are so many different things to consider when trying to lose weight. Adding nutrient-rich food and veggies to your diet and moving your body more all help when you want to drop a few pounds. Vitamins and supplements are great options, too. We found a helpful supplement that cuts pounds while you rest. That’s right! Herbtonics’ Nighttime Weight Loss Supplement boosts your metabolism while improving sleep — and it’s available on Amazon!

The Nighttime Weight Supplement makes it simple to achieve a good night’s rest and weight loss goals at the same time. The unisex supplement features a blend of high-quality ingredients, including vitamin D3, melatonin and L-theanine. This trio supports overall health benefits, improved sleep and relaxation, respectively. While some weight-zapping supplements result in brain fog and hunger cravings, Amazon shoppers rave about how clear it keeps them and how easily they fall asleep.

For best use, take one capsule up to 30 minutes before bed each night. The proprietary sleep blend will do all the work while you rest and unwind. When you wake up in the morning, you’ll feel well rested.

One shopper shared that the supplements helped curbed their nighttime cravings. “Nights from 8pm until 6 am are my worst part of the day,” one five-star reviewer shared. “When I take it early in the evening, I get a night with no cravings,” they explained. “As a night owl this herbal supplement helps me to sleep earlier by 2 hours or more and I don’t spend the night searching the kitchen for the right thing to fill that craving.”

Another customer was “amazed” by how well these supplements worked. “I wake up with more energy and less bloating and have noticed that it also helps curb my appetite,” the five-star reviewer noted.

