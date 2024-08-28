Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Losing weight is always challenging, even when you want to cut just a few pounds. As we age, hormones and lifestyle changes can cause unwanted weight gain, leading to us not feeling the best in our own skin. If you want to get a head start before the end of the year on improving your fitness goals or diet, there are countless diet plans out there — but we found a better option. Meet Simple, an app that helps you get back on track without all of the confusion around what and how much to eat. And right now, you can save 60% on Simple weight loss plans with the code SIMPLEDEAL.

The Simple App makes weight loss . . . simple. Unlike other platforms and plans, the app offers health coaching, which provides “practical, positive and personalized guidance for weight loss and overall well-being,” per the brand. Simple follows a science-backed and evidence-based approach to make each plan effective and less restrictive than other options. Simple’s technology also helps coach you through making healthy eating choices, how to fast safely, how to move more and tips to hydrate effectively. The platform is powered by AI technology to create personalized plans for each individual.

Get Simple Weight Loss Plans for 60% off with the code SIMPLEDEAL at checkout at Simple!

“I far exceeded my goals by switching to an intermittent fasting lifestyle! I not only lost 31 pounds, but I also found myself in the process, says Sheena, a Simple Life customer. “I became a better mom, wife and person because I took care of me.”

“It’s been life-changing to see my eating habits in a whole new day. Simple taught me to be more mindful of my meal planning,” Joelle, another Simple user, shared.

“I’ve lost a pant size, I’ve lost 10 pounds, my clothes are loose…I have more energy and mental clarity — so many good things have come to me!” Teresa wrote.

