Reviewers Are Loving This Detox Sauna Blanket: ‘Beyond Satisfied’

Wondering what the next big thing is when it comes to self-care and home wellness essentials? Well, this one might be the hottest yet — literally. We’re talking a spa-worthy treatment you can use day after day for a multitude of potential benefits…and all you have to do to use it is lie down and relax.

Infrared sauna blankets are taking off as the newest must-have item for wellness lovers, and we’re warning you now: the more you learn about them, the more you’re going to want one. This HigherDOSE one, specifically, will have you smashing that “Buy Now” button, and we’re about to tell you why!

Get the Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 for just $499 at HigherDOSE! Get a free blanket bag with purchase!

Let’s go over some of the things this sauna blanket could do for you: detoxify your body, relax your mind and muscles, boost your mood, promote glowing skin and reinvigorate you after a stressful day. HigherDOSE is all about helping you find feel-good experiences in your everyday life. Yes, this blanket can be used every day!

Here’s the gist of it. You slip yourself inside the blanket with just your head poking out, adjusting the temperature to whatever level you need using the included controller. It can fully heat up in just 10 minutes! Then it’s time to relax as you sweat the toxins out of your pores and “soak up the benefits of infrared.” There is a one-hour timer to make sure you don’t overdo (or underdo) it!

It’s not solely about being hot and sweating, though. This blanket has multiple types of layers sandwiched between the PU leather. Inside are amethyst and tourmaline crystals, charcoal, heat-balancing clay, magnetic therapy and more to really turn your experience into a self-care session that does more.

This sauna blanket, which has become goop-approved by Gwyneth Paltrow, also has over 1,500 reviewers singing its praises. Shoppers say they’re “beyond satisfied” with it and are calling it a “life-changer.” Along with its detoxing benefits, they’ve even noticed “increased flexibility” and that it helps them get a “great night’s sleep.” It’s become an integral part of many people’s “evening wind-down routine,” and they are just “thrilled with the results.” Reviewers also note that this “makes an amazing gift” for the holidays. There’s still time to get one before the 25th if you’re quick. They ship out within 24 to 48 hours!

Each purchase of this blanket comes with instructions, a controller, and all the cords you need. Right now, you’ll also receive a free blanket bag to help you store and travel with your blanket. Practice wellness any time you want, wherever you are! Just swipe an anti-bacterial wipe over the PU leather between sessions for a fresh start every time. Happy detoxing!

