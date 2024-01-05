Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: Sneakers are a closet staple which team well with almost anything in your wardrobe. Whether you prefer athletic-looking alternatives for a sporty edge or love more relaxed renditions, sneakers are fantastic footwear to wear regardless of the season. With that in mind, we found a pair of Hoka sneakers that are 20% off right now at Zappos which are sure to help you stay active and comfy as you embark on New Year’s resolutions!

The Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers are a versatile sneaker choice which may become your new favorite. Here are the facts: This is a lightweight shoe which contains Hoka’s famed J-Frame technology to prevent excessive inward roll or overpronation without overcorrecting your gait. They come with maximum cushioning for comfort, plus have removable textile insoles for added convenience.

Get the Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers for just $112 (previously $140) at Zappos!

This option from Hoka comes complete with an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, meaning they promote good foot health and have been substantiated by a committee of discerning podiatrists via wear-testing and reviewing the application and supporting documentation. Okay, clearly these Hokas been business!

To style these sneakers, throw on your favorite athleisure pieces for an easy, functional look. Or better yet, pair them with jeans and a hoodie for a casual moment — they will even work with an assortment of office attire. If you’re heading to a more formal workplace, they will serve as the ideal commuter kick (just don’t forget to put some heels in your tote!).

Hoka is a popular shoe brand with millions of fans worldwide, but one Zappos customer said, “I love shoes. I’m picky due to heel spurs, high arches, and narrow feet. Doc said to buy this brand to help with the pain. These are the most expensive athletic shoes I’ve ever purchased, and they’re totally WORTH IT! I don’t want to wear any of my other shoes again… I guess it’s these with dresses, too! Perfect fit for me when laced tight, and my orthotics fit wonderfully in them.”

Another satisfied Zappos customer added, “They’re true to size. I usually wear an 8.5, and that is what I purchased for this shoe. It fits perfectly! Super comfortable while remaining supportive for running or walking. The Arahi have helped alleviate any pain! I definitely recommend it if you need a more cushioned shoe.”

If you’re still not convinced, a final reviewer enthused, “I love these sneakers. I have tendinitis problems in my ankle, and these shoes are very comfortable and help support my ankle and relieve the pain.”

If you’re in the market for an effortless pair of shoes that truly puts comfort first, scoop up these Hokas on sale now!

