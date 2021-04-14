Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The Shop With Us team is pretty in-the-know when it comes to fashion trends, and we always take notice when we see a spike in sales for a particular product. That goes for anything — whether it be a piece of must-have home decor, a dress that’s essential for the summer or, in this case, a pair of amazing sneakers.

Sales for this pair of Hoka sneakers are through the roof right now — reportedly up by 204% since last month, to be precise! Clearly, that’s a hefty increase — but what’s so great about them, and why are they worthy of your hard-earned dollars? We’re here to break it all down for you!

Get the Hoka One One Bondi 7 with free shipping for $150, available from Zappos!

If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of workout sneakers or just want a comfortable shoe to walk around in, shoppers agree that these Hoka One One Bondi 7s should be at the top of the list. The amount of arch support these sneakers offer and their thoughtful design have impressed over 1,400 fans on Zappos! One reviewer claims the shoes have “maximum cushioning,” and another loves that they aren’t “immediately dying to take [their] shoes off” after rocking these kicks for extended periods of time.

A silver lining of the past year was the increased time many Americans spent outdoors, and it’s no surprise they have invested in sneakers to support a more active lifestyle. One reviewer claims they’re on their third pair of these Hoka sneakers, and have no regrets about repeat buying! They exclaimed that their “physical well-being is well worth the replacement cost.” This type of high praise always inspires Us!

Another key factor? The aesthetic of these sneakers, which is very unique to the Hoka brand. They certainly have an athletic look, but it’s not as overwhelming as other fitness footwear. Many options aren’t versatile enough to team with other outfits outside of gym gear, but these Hoka sneakers have a sleek look that you can pair with much more!

They’re stylish enough to wear with skirts or dresses, depending on the shade you select. All of these positive attributes — their look, comfort level and supportive design — are what’s making these Hoka sneakers fly off the virtual shelves. Now it’s your turn to get in on the action!

