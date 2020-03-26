Must-Read! A New Book About the Infamous Hollywood Poker Ring Is Out Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s a good chance you’ve already seen every single new release on Netflix (don’t worry — we’re not judging). We’re all spending a lot more time on the sofa than usual, and it may be time to pick up a fresh book. Not sure where to start? We’ve got your back! If you’re into scandal, celebrity and all of the drama that comes with it, Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist: The A-List Kingpin and the Poker Ring That Brought Down Tinseltown should be at the top of your list.

If the story sounds familiar to you, that’s likely because of the 2017 film Molly’s Game. In this book, TV producer and renowned card mechanic Houston Curtis reveals how the now famous Hollywood poker game he co-founded was intentionally designed as a classic card hustle from the very beginning. Curtis claims in the book it was he and an A-list actor who controlled every aspect of the game that became inspiration for the Oscar-nominated blockbuster.

But Curtis, the card shark who co-founded the game, feels there’s a lot the film left out. In Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist, Curtis goes all-in, revealing the true story behind the game. From its origins in Hollywood, to its high-profile clientele, to weathering the FBI investigation that led to Curtis with a lien on his house, a reversal of fortune and massive life threatening heart attack, this is the no-holds-barred account of the world’s most exclusive Texas Hold ’Em game from the man who started it — with all the names and salacious details that he claims Molly’s Game left out.

The book was released nationwide March 24, and you can buy it now for your Kindle or order a hardcover copy thanks to Amazon!

Get Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist starting at just $17 for Kindle at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

