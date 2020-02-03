8 Must-Read Books to Pick Up Right Now

Whether you’re obsessed with revelatory true crime stories, are always finding yourself engulfed in a fictitious adventure story or can’t get enough of testing out new recipes in the kitchen, there’s a book out there waiting for you that you won’t be able to put down!

Check out our top picks for must-read books to grab immediately — whether you need a break from binge-watching Netflix or something to accompany you on the plane for your upcoming vacation. Let’s make 2020 one for the books — literally!

Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The mysterious death of Jeffrey Epstein didn’t only spawn an influx of internet conspiracy theories — it also had investigative journalists Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin and James Robertson diving deep into the truth of the billionaire’s life and the convenient timing of his demise. True crime junkies won’t be able to get enough of this thrilling nonfiction bombshell, which is now available on your Kindle for $2 through February 5 at Amazon!

Get Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales starting at just $1.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over

We’re not all chefs; that’s why Alison Roman created this bestselling cookbook. It recognizes the fact that food-related gatherings should be fun, and that taste is always more important than presentation!

Get Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Little Fires Everywhere

Chances are you’ve seen this Celeste Ng novel around — and you’re about to see a lot more of it, because it’s soon to be a Hulu limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Read up before the premiere!

Get Little Fires Everywhere starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2019, but are subject to change.

Remembering Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the world. As the public mourns the icon, read up on what fellow NBA greats like Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley had to say about playing with Bryant on the court.

Get Remembering Kobe Bryant: Players, Coaches, and Broadcasters Recall the Greatest Basketball Player of His Generation starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living

Danish people are known as the happiest in the world, so what’s their secret? This book by Meik Wiking tells all. It teaches us how to get truly comfortable, live in the now, build relationships, treat ourselves and so much more!

Get The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale

You read the first book. You’ve watched every season of the Hulu original series. It’s time to read Margaret Atwood’s sequel to the ever-popular The Handmaid’s Tale already and see her take on the fate of Gilead!

Get The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Open Book

From her previous marriage to Nick Lachey to her decision to get help with alcohol abuse, Jessica Simpson is baring all in her new memoir. Honestly, this has beach read goals written all over it!

Preorder Open Book, out February 4, starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave

True crime is so big right now that we just needed to throw another pick in here. It’s been 50 years since the tragic and shocking murder of Sharon Tate, but they are still uncovering and releasing new information, interviews and exclusive transcripts examining Charles Manson’s serial killer legacy.

Get The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out other books available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!