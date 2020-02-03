Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Despite the fact that losing weight and getting healthy is one of the most popular resolutions to make for the new year, you might be the only one in your friend group that’s actually committed to dieting. It’s important to surround yourself with healthy foods so that you’re not tempted to cheat too often, but unfortunately that’s just not always a reality that we live in.

That’s where Noom comes in. This innovative app can help you stay on your dieting and health game — even if you’re the only person in your life that’s focused on a wellness or weight loss journey. The best part? You can test it out with a two-week trial to see if it can work for you!

So, how can a virtual app on your phone help you feel motivated enough to stay on track? After you complete a super-quick five minute questionnaire that asks you about the goals that you want to achieve, Noom will give you a tangible date of when you can expect those goals to be met.

Noom will then assign you to a group that has a dedicated coach to help everyone involved. Though this is a virtual support system, knowing that it exists can help keep yourself accountable and motivated to power through. You have access to your dedicated health coach 24/7, and you can ask them questions about pretty much anything regarding your health journey.

In addition to asking you about your goals, your initial questionnaire will also inquire about your current lifestyle, environmental circumstances and your personal and family health history to create a completely customized plan that fits you. Noom also helps you log the food you eat and your activity levels — and you’re welcome to adjust how you diet as you go along.

Noom is proven to help its users lose the weight that they want — and keep it off in the long term. Fast and hard dieting can definitely have temporary results, but oftentimes that weight can creep back up on you just as fast (if not faster) than it came off. But the goal of Noom is to help you commit to a healthy lifestyle that can lead to longer-lasting results. It’s arguably the most flexible and easy-to-manage dieting plan — especially if you are the only person you know that’s trying to shed some extra pounds in 2020!

