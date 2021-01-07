Be a Healthier You With $90 Off Your First 4 Home Chef Meal Boxes

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Why is it that New Year’s resolutions are easy to write down or come up with — but so hard to follow through on? Naturally, the hardest ones to keep deal with healthier lifestyle changes, whether that be working out more consistently or altering your diet. If you manage to start your resolutions out with full force and keep them going strong, consider yourself blessed! Most of Us struggle when it’s time to get down to business.

If you do want to get on top of creating a healthier lifestyle in 2021, there are plenty of ways to make it happen. Looking to make your diet more nutritious but not get lost in the grocery aisles? You’re in luck, because Home Chef can seriously help you out! They will deliver meals directly to your home that you select, and you can also completely customize the plan to fit your schedule. Oh, and they also happen to have an amazing offer available right now. You can score a major discount on your first four meal boxes, which adds up to $90 off!

The way Home Chef works is simple: You start out by entering your basic information and picking out how many meals you want to have delivered each week. The least amount of days is two and the most is six, which you can adjust weekly. No fear of commitment here! You can also choose how many people that you’re cooking for — two, four or six. If you’re just purchasing this plan for yourself, you can always choose less meal days and split up your servings over the entire week — or eat leftovers for lunch!

Now, this is where Home Chef wins in our books when it comes to meal delivery services: You get to choose your own meals from a rotating menu. There are new meals to pick from every week, which helps keep your diet exciting! There are more indulgent options, but plenty of healthy picks from their Fresh Start menu, which is definitely the list we’re going to be looking at this month. Best of all, you can balance out your week to have one or two “cheat meals” in there. Just looking at the pictures of their meal options made our mouths water! All of Home Chef’s meals are made with high-quality ingredients, and cooking them at home will save you a ton of calories by default. It’s simply a healthier option than greasy take-out!

Each meal you select will have all of the specs laid out for you, so there won’t be any surprises when it comes to prep and cook time. Home Chef also offers quicker meals that are already prepped for you and ready to cook right out of the box, which is ideal for anyone who has a busy schedule and doesn’t have extra time to spend in the kitchen. Home Chef fits its meal plans into your life so seamlessly, you probably won’t even realize that you’ve made any changes at all! It’s so easy to start, and with our exclusive offer, there couldn’t be a more perfect time to give it a try.

