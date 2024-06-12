This Tennis Bodycon Dress Has Me Feeling Absolutely Snatched

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer’s the time to feel as beautiful as you possibly can. And nothing makes me feel more attractive or snatched than a great bodycon dress. Up until now, most that I’ve found are your average, run-of-the-mill pieces that look a bit like swimsuits. I wanted something a little different, and I’m happy to say I got it from a recent trip to good ol’ Amazon.

The Hotexy Bodycon Tennis Dress is just $32 at Amazon, and that’s honestly a small price to pay given the kind of magic it can work with my figure. There are very specific shapewear items that help me pull in, nip and tuck, and otherwise refine my figure. I took one look at this dress, and it does everything I need it to and more.

Get the Hotexy Bodycon Tennis Dress for just $32 at Amazon!

First and foremost, this is an athletic workout dress that has a built-in bra and removable shorts, all put together with moisture-wicking fabric that stretches four ways. And it does everything it says it does, from my experience. It even has two side pockets in the undershorts portion so you can keep your phone or your wallet near you. It’s the perfect outfit to wear to the gym if you’re not a tank top and capris girly. But where it really excels is its ability to smooth you out as it does me. I look like I’ve been working out when I wear this dress, ironically when I go to work out.

If you love the way this dress sounds, make it your business to run over to Amazon and grab your own now. You won’t regret it, and you’ll be looking your best all summer long.

