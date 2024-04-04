Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because the sun is out more often, that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing maxi dresses. No, they’re still very much in style, and they still make you look positively gorgeous. And you’re still going to need them, of course, for the cooler nights and when you head out on a nice, calming dinner with your partner or friends. You’ll be grateful for the extra fabric when it stays nice and breezy.

Related: Dress to Impress With the 20 Best Dress Deals From Amazon While it may currently be too chilly to rock a frock, it’s the perfect opportunity to score deals on dresses! Over at Amazon, there are tons of styles on sale ahead of Black Friday. Stock up on these dreamy dresses to prepare for warmer days ahead. We chose our favorite frocks below up to 69% […]

We found an absolute must-have sleeveless maxi dress at Walmart that’s going for a steal right now. You can get the chic Alsol Lamesa Sleeveless Bodycon Dress for just $31, for a limited time only. This curve-hugging bodycon frock can help you make a statement, anytime and anywhere you decide to wear it – even if that’s just at home in front of your mirror!

Get the Alsol Lamesa Sleeveless Bodycon Dress for just $31 at Walmart!

This cozy dress is made from a breathable knitted material with an A-line hem and high neck. It’ll reach all the way down to your ankles, so all you need to worry about accessorizing with is a pair of shoes and a handbag if you plan on carrying one. You can let this comfy sweater-like dress do the rest of the talking.

Get the Alsol Lamesa Sleeveless Bodycon Dress for just $31 at Walmart!

If you’ve been looking for the perfect mix of sexy and comfortable but want a versatile dress you can wear in a variety of situations too, don’t be afraid to make this your go-to look. Throw on a cardigan or a leather jacket and you’ve got an appropriate professional look. You really can’t go wrong, since this modest yet provocative look is a home run for every occasion.

Get the Alsol Lamesa Sleeveless Bodycon Dress for just $31 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

You can buy the dress in multiple hues and in a variety of sizes. Be sure and snag yours before everyone else shopping for spring essentials gets the same idea. You’ll want a piece like this one in your closet, like, yesterday.