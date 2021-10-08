Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

True crime TV shows and documentaries are a full-fledged obsession for many of Us at this point. We simply love witnessing how a good mystery unravels, and it’s incredibly exciting to see how detectives are able to crack the case wide open — and ultimately come up with answers. When we’re watching a show or listening to a podcast, we often wonder how it would feel to be a detective and investigate the leads. And of course, we fantasize about how amazing it would be to figure out exactly what happened and find justice.

But here’s the thing: We’re not going to do a dramatic career pivot and become actual detectives, but we can surely play pretend with the help of Hunt A Killer! If you love murder mystery entertainment, you can take the experience one step further with this fully immersive game. Plus, we have an exclusive deal just for our readers — you can score 20% off your first subscription box!

This is an extremely elaborate and fascinating game that will truly make you feel like an actual detective. There are different “episodes” (or boxes) that showcase a variety of murder cases, and they span over a couple of months. Each monthly box will provide more clues that you can parse over to uncover who the killer is. You’ll learn about all the players in the case, their relationships with the victim and the essential background details that detectives uncover in actual investigations. From observing clues, to evaluating alibis, to creating timelines of the murder (not to mention evaluating the motives of multiple suspects), each episode has a different goal. The game includes an objective card each time, so it’s easy to follow!

Each of the mysteries lasts six episodes, so to complete the entire game, you’ll be looking at a six month timeframe. After that, you’ll be able to receive a new mystery to investigate — yes, you can keep the experience going year-round! This is a subscription service that’s available on a monthly basis, though we recommend saving by purchasing a six-month or 12-month pack.

Honestly, this game is ideal for just about anyone. You can play with a group or on your own at your leisure (the brand doesn’t recommend more than six players)! You can also pause your subscription at any time, though we doubt you’ll be able to peel yourself away. In fact, you may not be able to wait an entire month for the next set of clues — and if you’re eager to get the next box, you can expedite the delivery and crack the case sooner. Having a wine night with girlfriends or even a relaxed date night at home? This instantly iconic game will take it to the next level. Find out what it’s all about now!

